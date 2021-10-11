CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan’s Infatuation With Bubble & Chewing Gum (Plus Vintage Gum from 1900-1970)

By John Robinson
1470 WFNT
1470 WFNT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Our whole country has had a love affair with chewing & bubble gum for as long as.....well, for as long as there has been gum. And this year, when the masks came off, gum sales went up. Michiganders seem to enjoy it somewhat more than people in other states. No,...

wfnt.com

1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com

