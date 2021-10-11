CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound edges higher on BOE, job data next

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound has started the week with modest gains. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3636, up 0.16% on the day. In the US, a highly-anticipated nonfarm payrolls report proved to be a major disappointment. The economy added just 194 thousand new jobs, well off the forecast of around 500 thousand. Still, the weak reading did not cause any panic on the markets, as other employment data was strong. The unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, down from 5.1%. As well, wage growth climbed 0.6%, up from 0.4%. The solid wage gains provide have bolstered the argument that high inflation is not so transient after all. On a year-to-year basis, wages were up 4.6%. With inflation running at its highest level in some 30-years, the Fed’s position that the surge in inflation is temporary is starting to ring hollow to market ears.

