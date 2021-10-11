Morris Animal Foundation and TEDxMileHigh – Spreading Big Ideas Together
DENVER/October 6, 2021 – New ideas are needed more than ever and through a collaboration with the producers of TEDxMileHigh, Morris Animal Foundation will be sharing innovative ideas focused on the science of animal health. The first three of 12 free, virtual talks are scheduled for Oct. 13, 20, and 27 and highlight saving shelter cats, protecting dogs from environmental toxins, and arthritis in our pets.katzenworld.co.uk
