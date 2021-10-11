CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Lawrence & DiCaprio to Play MSU Professors in New Netflix Movie

By Lisa Marie
1470 WFNT
1470 WFNT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Go Green, Go White. Michigan State University is going to get some serious screen time in a upcoming Netflix movie starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. In the new film Don't Look Up, written and directed by Adam McKay, Lawrence & DiCaprio will portray astronomy professors from MSU. The film is disaster comedy about a giant comet heading for Earth featuring a all-star cast including Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep ( playing the President of the United States), Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett, and Tyler Perry.

wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WFNT

Timothee Chalamet Reveals First Photo Of His Willy Wonka

Just 11 days ago, Warner Bros. announced the start of production on Wonka, a prequel about the life of the young Willy Wonka, one of fiction’s great enthusiasts about candy and torturing small children for kicks. Timothée Chalamet plays the young Wonka. Less than two weeks later, we’ve already got...
MOVIES
1470 WFNT

‘That ’70s Show’ Returning to TV With ‘That ’90s Show’ Spinoff

That ’70s Show was on the air so long ago that it can now come back as a nostalgic television show about the era in which it was made. And that is precisely what is going to happen. Two co-creators of That ’70s Show, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, along with Gregg Mettler and Lindsay Turner, are now making That ’90s Show, set in the same world and featuring some of the same characters — primarily the parents of That ’70s Show protagonist Eric Forman, Red (played by Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp).
TV & VIDEOS
1470 WFNT

Dave Chappelle Reveals Why He Filmed His New Special In Michigan

Dave Chappelle's new special, 'The Closer,' dropped on Netflix this week, and he explained why he decided to film the special in Detroit. Early in the show, Dave explains that since he talked trash about Detroit in his first Netflix special, that he thought he owed the Motor City a make-up. Since this would be his last special for a 'minute' he wanted to do it in Detroit:
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Lawrence, MI
City
Boston Township, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
413
Followers
559
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy