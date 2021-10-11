CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA Introduces New Insurance Policy for Farmers Who Sell Locally

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USDA has rolled out a new insurance option specifically for agricultural producers with small farms who sell locally. The new Micro Farm policy, announced last week, simplifies record keeping and covers post-production costs like washing and value-added products. USDA’s Risk Management Agency created the new policy based on research directed by the 2018 Farm Bill, and it includes feedback from producers who grow for their local communities. The policy will be available beginning with the 2022 crop year.

