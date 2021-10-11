USDA Introduces New Insurance Policy for Farmers Who Sell Locally

The Ag, as well as the non-Ag communities in Oregon are being warned of a push to get an initiative on the ballot that could dramatically impact farming across the state. IP-13 would make it a crime to fish and hunt, but it would also remove a lot of the exemptions the Ag community currently enjoys. Mary Anne Cooper, Vice President of Public Policy at the Oregon Farm Bureau, said this proposal would have negative impacts on anyone who deals with animals, from producers to veterinarians to dog groomers and all points in between.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 HOURS AGO