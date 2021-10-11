Kobalt At 20: Execs on Two Decades of Disruption and the Future of Publishing

Despite *maybe* not holding up musically over time (outside of Get Rich Or Die Tryin', of course) 50 Cent has turned himself into a business mogul. Dating back to 50's mid-2000s deals with Reebok and Vitamin Water, it has been crystal clear that 50 knows exactly how to use his celebrity to turn a massive profit. Even in 2007, when Kanye West blew out of the water with sales during their Graduation/Curtis competition, the "In Da Club" rapper knew exactly how to use the hype surrounding his and Kanye's head-to-head to move more copies than he would have without the feud. And today, as 50 serves as executive producer for Starz shows Power and BMF, the rap-game-veteran keeps his name in the news with internet feuds and little jabs here and there, while the hype for his programs grows larger than ever.

