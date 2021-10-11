Kingery Family Performance
The Kingery Family will perform at the Litchfield Opera House this Thursday at 7 p.m. The concert will help to raise funds for the Meeker Area Food Shelf. Paul White is sponsoring the concert, along with the Litchfield Opera House and he says there’s no admission for the concert, but they will collect cash donations for the Food Shelf. He says the local Food Shelf coordinator can use the money to buy food at the food bank where the dollar stretches farther.klfdradio.com
Comments / 0