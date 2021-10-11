CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 6th place at Greater Flint CC Championships

Cover picture for the articleThe LHS Boys Cross Country Team competes at the Greater Flint Championship on Saturday, October 9th. The team placed sixth overall and third in the large schools division. Jeremy Williams was the first overall finisher, with a meet record time of 15:22. Michael Williams was awarded first team honors with a time of 16:06. Connor Martin’s 17:31 finish earned him second team honors. In the JV race, Carter Poniatowski (19th place) and Carter Baese (21st place) both earned medals.

