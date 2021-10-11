Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 6th place at Greater Flint CC Championships

The Holland High varsity tennis team hosted the OK Green Conference tournament on Friday. The Dutch battled with Mona Shores for the championship, but ultimately finished in 2nd place (48 points) to the Sailors (52 points). The Dutch were led by Emmett Book and Andrew Lubbers who won the #2 doubles conference title. Sean Ruhf (#1 singles), Cristian Castro-Gonzalez (#2 singles), Aiden Sin (#3 singles), James Baer (#4 singles), Tennessee Miller & Oscar Miller (#3 doubles), and Connor Huizinga & Graham VanFaasen (#4 doubles) were all conference runner-ups in their respective flights. The #1 doubles team of Elliot Wehrmeyer and Sam Payne took third place for the Dutch. “I’m very proud of my team and the fight they displayed throughout the day,” said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. “We played well, but Mona Shores was just too tough today. They have a great team. I’m happy for my guys and excited for us to turn our attention to regionals next week”. Following the tournament, Sean Ruhf, Cristian Castro-Gonzalez, Sam Payne, and Elliot Wehrmeyer, were all named to the All-Conference team. The four representatives for Holland tied for the most of any school. A big thank you to the Dutch supporters today, as well as Del Dozeman, Scott Garcia, Weston Taylor, Annika Williams, and Vivi Book, for helping run the tournament. Holland will travel to Allegan on Tuesday for a dual match and then to Grand Rapids Christian on Friday for regionals.

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO