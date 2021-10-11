CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Jay Drops Uplifting New Song “Colors,” Announces New Fantastic Voyage Compilation

By Reid BG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Jay may have been exploring a myriad of different genres this past year, but we’ll always welcome his signature uplifting house grooves. Over the weekend the Fantastic Voyage boss delivered an invigorating new track, “Colors,” which also features the lovely vocals of pop/R&B vocalist Oli-J. We love how Justin Jay can seamlessly bounce between hard, rave sounds and dreamy, pop-leaning bops. I’m not sure we’ve seen another producer who can do it so deftly.

