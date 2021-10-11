Justin Jay Drops Uplifting New Song “Colors,” Announces New Fantastic Voyage Compilation
Justin Jay may have been exploring a myriad of different genres this past year, but we’ll always welcome his signature uplifting house grooves. Over the weekend the Fantastic Voyage boss delivered an invigorating new track, “Colors,” which also features the lovely vocals of pop/R&B vocalist Oli-J. We love how Justin Jay can seamlessly bounce between hard, rave sounds and dreamy, pop-leaning bops. I’m not sure we’ve seen another producer who can do it so deftly.thissongissick.com
