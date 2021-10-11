Justin Jay Drops Uplifting New Song “Colors,” Announces New Fantastic Voyage Compilation

With the caliber of James Blake‘s talent, we can’t help but have expectations for his albums. Time and time again, however, he continues to exceed those expectations, just as he has with his latest album, Friends That Break Your Heart. This is James’ fifth studio album, and similar to his past project, Assume Form, this album shines with its production, singing performances. What sets it apart from his others, however, is the emphasis on storytelling.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO