Keith Urban didn't originally have a hand in writing his latest single, “Wild Hearts,” and, in fact, he turned down the opportunity to record it. Days later, he couldn't get the chorus out of his head, but since he had a hard time connecting with the verses, he reached out to the song's writers — Brad Tursi of Old Dominion, Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June and Eric Paslay — and asked if he could personalize the song with a true life memory of attending a Johnny Cash concert with his dad when he was just five years old.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO