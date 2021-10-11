CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CAD ticks up to 1.2480 from two-month lows at 1.2445

By Guillermo Alcala
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar rebound from 1.2445 lows remains below 1.2500. CAD remains strong with oil prices surging. USD/CAD: Breach of 1.2450 might lead to 1.2300. The US dollar is attempting to pick up on Monday after a sharp decline observed in the previous three days. The pair has bounced up from two-month lows at 1.2445 although, so far, it has remained unable to post a relevant recovery with the Canadian dollar supported by higher oil prices.

