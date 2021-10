This long-running festival is where fall meets fun meets food. The Reid’s Orchard Apple Festival will run on October 16 and 17 this year, featuring 100 craft booths, 20-plus food booths, carnival rides, wagon rides and more! You can try Reid’s famous caramel apple sundaes and apple turnovers, along with some of the best (and locally made) pork sandwiches you’ll ever try. Oh, and you can pick up some pumpkins and mums while you’re at it too! This family-friendly event is an amazing time each year and runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and from noon-6 p.m. on Sunday. Reid’s is located at 4818 KY-144 in Owensboro.

