Liam Gallagher, who is currently recovering from his recent helicopter incident in Barbados, has announced his third album, C'Mon You Know, which will be out May 27, 2022. While no music has been shared yet, Liam told Radio X's Chris Moyles that the new single will be “I Wish I Had More Power,” which he's dedicated to his estranged brother and former bandmate, Noel. “Yeah, it's a naughty little tune, but it’s lovely,” Liam said. You can check out the cover art below.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO