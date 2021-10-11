CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

USD/JPY rallies to fresh three-year highs around 113.30

By Christian Borjon Valencia
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY breaks above 113.00 level non seen since December 2018. High US T-bond yields and broad US dollar strength are the main drivers of the USD/JPY pair. The Federal Reserve prospects of bond tapering remain intact, despite an awful NFP report. The USD/JPY is soaring during the New York session,...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

WTI hits fresh seven-year highs near $81.50 amid supply squeeze

WTI rises to fresh seven-year tops above the $81 mark in the early European trading hours. Retreat in the US dollar helps crude oil to gain further. Oil set for a weekly gain above 3% on soaring gas prices. Crude oil continues to march higher and remains on track to...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY recovers from Wednesday’s losses hover around 113.60

A positive market sentiment hurt safe-haven currencies on Thursday, but the greenback versus the Japanese Yen appreciated. The US 10-year Treasury yield dipped three basis points, finished at 1.516%. Fed’s Bullard and Bostic, among others, coincide that inflationary pressures are stickier than expected. The USD/JPY begins on the right foot...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD consolidates above 0.7400 mark, over one-month high

AUD/USD was seen consolidating its recent strong positive move to over one-month tops. The risk-on mood benefitted the perceived riskier aussie amid a subdued USD price action. Investors now look forward to the US monthly Retail Sales data for some trading impetus. The AUD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY climbs to 114.00 neighbourhood, highest since November 2018

USD/JPY added to the overnight positive move and gained follow-through traction on Friday. A combination of factors undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive of the move. A subdued USD price action did little to hinder the ongoing bullish trajectory to multi-year tops. The USD/JPY pair refreshed multi-year tops during...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD prints a fresh weekly high around 0.7439 amid positive US economic data

AUD/USD extends its rally against the greenback for the seventh consecutive day. An upbeat market sentiment weighs on the US dollar safe-haven status. The PBoC said that Evergrande’s risks to the financial system are “controllable.”. US Retail Sales rose by 0.7%, better than the 0.2% contraction foreseen. The Australian dollar...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD surges through 0.74 on heels of risk on rally

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar extended gains through trade on Thursday, punching through 0.74 US cents. Having again tracked sideways through the domestic session, bouncing between 0.7370 and 0.7390, the AUD surged toward intraday highs overnight. Buoyed by a solid risk on run, the AUD touched 0.7425, before leveling out into this morning’s open. There appears no real catalyst for the shift in risk demand as investors backed US stocks, snapping a four-day losing streak. The S&P 500 enjoyed its biggest single day appreciation in 7 months, dragging other risk assets including commodity currencies higher. The Aussie dollar has enjoyed renewed support this week on the back of stronger commodity prices, a fall in US yields and renewed optimism the re-opening of the domestic economy will foster a swift and rapid economic rebound. Having moved above its 100 day moving average, the door is open for the AUD to extend gains into the weekly close. A consolidated break above 0.7413 and a push above 0.7425 suggest there is sustained buying demand, while a correction and shift lower could see a dip back toward 0.7385. With little of note on today’s domestic ticket our attentions remain offshore. Reports the Peoples Bank of China will cut its RRR rate today could prompt price action through the domestic Australasian session, while US retail sales dominate the overnight docket.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD advances above 1.1600 amid improving risk sentiment, US Retail Sales eyed

EUR/USD catches fresh bids, looks to resume the recovery above 1.1600. Risk-on mood caps the US dollar’s rebound but positive yields could weigh on the spot. Upbeat US earnings reports cheer markets ahead of the critical Retail Sales report. EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1600, extending its bounce amid improving market...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Dollar rebounds in NY after initial losses on caution over Fed taper

The greenback surrendered its initial losses made in Asia and Europe on return of risk sentiment and ended the day little changed against majority of its peers on Thursday as investors remained cautious about when the Federal Reserve would begin tapering its asset purchases as well as the timing of interest rate hikes.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Us Dollar#Jpy#The Federal Reserve#Nfp#The Usd Jpy#Japanese#The Bank Lending#Usd Jpy Price Forecast#Dma
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD climbs above mid-0.7000s, three-week tops

A combination of factors pushed NZD/USD higher for the third successive session on Friday. The risk-on mood benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi amid a subdued USD price action. Investors now look forward to a rather busy US economic docket for some trading impetus. The NZD/USD pair extended its appreciating move...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters

GBP/USD manages to hold the previous session’s momentum on Friday. US Dollar Index whipsaws around 94.00 ahead of US Retail Sales data. Mixed play amid Brexit concerns and dovish BOE official limits the upside for the British pound. The GBP/USD pair consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours. The pair...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Remains In Major Uptrend Above 113.00

USD/JPY started a steady increase above the 112.50 resistance zone. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 112.60 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD failed to clear the main 1.1650 resistance zone. The US Retail Sales could decline 0.2% in Sep 2021 (MoM). USD/JPY Technical Analysis. The US...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to gains near multi-week tops, around 0.7425-30 region

AUD/USD gained some follow-through traction on Friday and shot to five-week tops. A modest USD weakness, the risk-on mood benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. Rebounding US bond yields helped limit the USD losses and capped gains for the pair. The AUD/USD pair shot to fresh five-week tops during the early...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD steadies around mid-1.2300s ahead of key US data

USD/CAD is edging lower for the fourth straight day on Friday. WTI trades at fresh multi-year highs above $82. Eyes on US Retail Sales and consumer sentiment data. After closing the previous three trading days in the negative territory, the USD/CAD pair extended its slide on Friday and touched its lowest level since early July at 1.2336 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was down 0.15% on the day at 1.2349.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term bullish outlook remains intact

GBP/USD has regained its traction in the early European session. UK's Frost and EU's Šefčovič will discuss Northern Ireland protocol on Friday. US T-bond yields continue to impact dollar's valuation. The GBP/USD pair failed to make a daily close above 1.3700 on Thursday but buyers are not discouraged as the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to struggle to gather strength unless US yields extend slide

EUR/USD has reclaimed 1.1600 but recovery remains fragile. 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays afloat above 1.5%. Additional gains are likely if 1.1620 turns into support. Following Wednesday's upsurge, the EUR/USD pair pushed higher on Thursday but failed to close in the positive territory. The pair remains at the mercy of US Treasury bond yields and their impact on the dollar's valuation.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends the advance to retest 50-DMA at 1.3720

GBP/USD builds onto the previous gains to retest 50-DMA at 1.3721. The cable’s upside remains favored while above the 21-DMA support. RSI edges higher above the midline, supporting the bullish wave. GBP/USD is looking to extend the advance 1.3700 amid the risk-on market mood, as traders shrug off the rebound...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After reaching the upside target at 1.1622 and finishing the first descending impulse towards 1.1585, EURUSD is correcting upwards. Possibly, the pair may complete the correction at 1.1608 and then form a new descending structure to break 1.1585. Later, the market may continue falling with the target at 1.1555. GBP/USD,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

FTSE 100 set to open at an eighteen month high, US Retail Sales in focus

After a choppy start to the week, equity markets appear to be leaning towards a narrative that companies can continue to grow profits, despite the combined pressures of higher energy prices, and supply chain disruptions. The ports disruption and delays we are seeing all around the world remains a long...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD advances amid profit-taking

Traders took some profits from their USD longs as the EURUSD pair declined to 15-month lows recently, pushing the EURUSD pair slightly higher this week. The EU calendar is rather empty today, offering only the European trade balance numbers, which don't cause any market movements. Later in the session, the...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy