Public Health

Fauci Gives Go-Ahead to Trick-or-Treaters and More COVID-19 News

By Andrew Humphreys
Phramalive.com
 4 days ago

A year ago, the government recommended against kids going trick-or-treating for Halloween out of fear of COVID-19 spread. This year, kids have been given the green light to start knocking on doors. That and more COVID-19 news below. Fauci: Okay to...

www.pharmalive.com

wmleader.com

Anthony Fauci says kids who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine can go trick-or-treating

Children should be able to safely go trick-or-treating this Halloween since it’s outdoors, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. “You can get out there – you’re outdoors for the most part, at least when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating – and enjoy it,” the White House chief medical adviser said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
KIDS
Medscape News

Fauci Says Recent COVID Dip Is No Excuse to Go Unvaccinated

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down 15% this week, but the downward trend will not last if the millions of unvaccinated Americans remain unprotected, White House health officials said on Friday. "The people who are unvaccinated,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
weisradio.com

Fauci notes COVID-19 progress but warns more surges are possible

(WASHINGTON) — As the U.S. sees its first notable decline in COVID-19 metrics in more than three months, with coronavirus-related hospital admissions and average daily new cases dropping by more than 30% over the last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci says the country is making progress against the current surge, but warned we’re not out of the woods yet during an interview on ABC’s This Week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Fauci gives Halloween safety guidance, says 'go out there and enjoy'

Children can safely celebrate Halloween this year even as the coronavirus pandemic upends the holiday for the second straight year, according to the nation's top infectious disease expert. White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN Sunday that kids can "go out there and enjoy Halloween," an approach...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

U.S. administers more than 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC says

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 401,819,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 487,277,035 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 400,669,422 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by Friday out...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Community Policy