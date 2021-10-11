CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernie On The 2021 Cardinals: It Was A Good Season. It Could Have Been A Great One. And That’s Disappointing.

scoopswithdannymac.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow should we define the Cardinals’ 2021 season?. Well, that depends on how we look at it. — No matter how you do it, making it to the postseason is always a good thing. And after missing out from 2016 through 2019, the Cardinals have competed in the playoffs for three consecutive seasons. That warrants some extra credit.

www.scoopswithdannymac.com

Viva El Birdos

The Cardinals Have Been 5/6th of One of Baseball’s Best Teams

The St. Louis Cardinals clinched a playoff berth earlier this week. If I had told you that would happen in March, you wouldn’t have thought twice. They were a contender in a weak division and had just acquired Nolan Arenado. The only problem with that is the circuitous route the Cardinals took to October. If I told you the same thing at any point from late June until early September, you would’ve kindly told me to have my noggin checked. We know by now that the Cardinals’ playoff odds were 2.8% as late as September 7th. Then... they just stopped losing while their two chief competitors for the last playoff spot- the Padres and Reds- went in to freefall. The Reds won just 8 of their next 18, and needed a four game winning streak against the Pirates and Nats to do that. There’s no word yet on whether or not they’ll put a giant banner featuring their celebrations in Pittsburgh outside the stadium yet, but I digress. On September 28th, the Cardinals clinched. They have the worst run differential of NL playoff teams by far and will face a team in the Wild Card game that has over 100 wins. By plenty of measures, they’re one of MLB’s least imposing playoff teams. What this article presupposes is... maybe they aren’t? Or at least, 5/6ths of the Cardinals aren’t.
MLB
