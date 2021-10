University Health Center Director Dr. Spyridon S. Marinopoulos sent the following email to the campus community today:. As we continue to work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within our campus community, we must also prepare for the beginning of the cold and influenza (flu) virus season. Experts are projecting an increase in flu activity this year; however, we can help stop the spread of colds, flu and other viruses on our campus if we continue to follow many of the preventive measures that are already in place and get our flu shot.

