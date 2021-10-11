CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

EXCLUSIVE: Married couple say they are 'truly sorry' for 'cheating' the London Marathon by running it with the SAME number on their vests

By Vivek Chaudhary, Ross Slater For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A husband and wife have been accused of cheating the London Marathon after they ran the course wearing the same registration number on their vests.

Monika Czarnecka, 41 and her husband Piotr, 42 were photographed running together on the gruelling course, prompting organisers to launch an investigation as the couple faced a social media backlash for cheating.

It later emerged that only Ms Czarnecka was registered to run in the race with Piotr admitting to MailOnline that he had reproduced her number so that he could accompany his wife for 'moral support.'

Over 80,000 people entered last Sunday's race and Mrs Czarnecka, from Amersham in Buckinghamshire, finished in 21,697th place in a time of 4hrs 40 mins and 58 seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sg7v2_0cNy9nBz00
Monika Czarnecka, 41 and her husband Piotr, 42, have been accused of cheating the London Marathon after they ran the course wearing the same registration number on their vest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8M9o_0cNy9nBz00
Organisers launched an investigation after the couple were photographed running together on the gruelling course
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19AMjH_0cNy9nBz00
The pair initially logged their marathon time on the Strava running app, which they later deleted

Fighting back the tears, Ms Czarnecka sobbed to MailOnline: 'I'm truly sorry for what we've done and didn't want to cause any harm. The supporters were amazing, and their cheering and clapping helped me finish the marathon and it hurts to think that I've let them down.

'This was my first marathon and I needed Piotr's support because I was worried sick that I wouldn't be able to finish it.'

Piotr, 42 added: 'It was all my idea and I take full responsibility for it. I know it's wrong and I'm truly sorry, but I did what I did to support my wife.'

He admitted that he was unable to secure a place in the London Marathon himself after missing out on the ballot.

Registration numbers are distributed to runners days ahead of the race, which gave Piotr enough time to reproduce the 11250 number that had been issued to his wife.

But they were detected by eagle eyed members of the running community who widely circulated pictures of them running alongside each other, including one of them crossing the finishing line together.

A London Marathon spokesperson confirmed: 'We are aware of the images that show two runners wearing identical numbers and we are investigating. We take any incident where a participant cheats or forges numbers extremely seriously.'

The couple initially logged their marathon time on the Strava running app, which they later deleted.

One furious Twitter user wrote: 'She's suddenly got awfully shy on Strava when I mentioned this photo and all the others and suggested she hand back her medal.'

Another tweeted: 'I've had 9 rejections in 9 years. This kind of thing is incredibly frustrating. Next year is my last chance. I'm not holding out any hope.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S5CTo_0cNy9nBz00
Only Ms Czarnecka was registered to run in the race with Mr Piotr admitting hat he had reproduced her number
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jJei_0cNy9nBz00
Mr Piotr (pictured with his wife) admitted that he was unable to secure a place in the London Marathon himself

Other Twitter users were enraged by the couple's con when charities have to pay for their places in the starting line-up.

Run Hammer11 wrote: 'It's not fair if we are paying around £200 for a charity place, stressing raising £2k, and you get virtuals or fakes on course really.'

The couple are not the first to have been accused of cheating at the London Marathon.

In 2014, an investigation was launched after Jason Scotland-Williams ran the first half of the race in two hours seven minutes, a normal time for an amateur athlete but then did the second half in an astonishing one hour one minute — faster than Mo Farah and just two minutes slower than the world record for a half-marathon.

Dubbed the 'faux Farah,' he was accused of jumping over a barrier to cut nearly ten miles off the course.

Mr Scotland-Williams has continued to deny allegations of cheating.

In 2018, five runners were found to have outpaced Olympic champion Mo Farah on parts of the route as it later emerged that they had missed a third of the 26.2-mile course,

One runner, Rory O'Connor, from Ireland, raised £2,000 for the London Community Foundation charity, appeared to have run 8.6 miles in just 15 minutes - nearly as fast as a tiger.

He said he was unaware of any problem and initially insisted that he ran 'every step' of the marathon.

Another woman who appeared to have reached speeds of 27mpg on sections — nearly twice Mo Farah's top speed.

That same year, a homeless man pretended to finish the London Marathon after finding a registration number on the ground.

Stanislaw Skupian, 38, was pictured with a finisher's medal at the end of the 26.2-mile challenge but he had only been in the race for about three miles after picking Jake Halliday's lost number.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOM1v_0cNy9nBz00
More than 80,000 people entered last Sunday's race and Mrs Czarnecka, from Amersham in Buckinghamshire, finished in 21,697th place

In 2016, Natasha Argent returned her winner's medal while her running time was wiped clean from London Marathon records.

The Only Way is Essex star found herself in hot water after race organisers found that she was registered as missing checkpoints 13 – 23 along the route. She later claimed that a panic attack resulted in her having to leave the race and that she was 'genuinely lost.'

Speaking to MailOnline from their Buckinghamshire home, Ms Czarnecka revealed that a 'lynch mob' from the running community was now out to get her and Piotr and that she had been inundated with hate messages.

She said: 'We would not do it again. It's as if a lynch mob is out to get us, it's awful and has ruined my life. I just hope all this will be forgotten quickly.

'When I finished the marathon, I was so happy, I could not believe that I had done it. Maybe I was selfish in wanting Piotr there alongside me, but I wanted to share the moment with my husband. I'm really sorry that all this has happened.'

The couple, who originate from Poland work in the transport industry and have two young sons, 3 and 6.

Piotr, who has run around 20 marathons, averaging times of around 3 hours 30 minutes said: 'I didn't collect a medal, I was just there to support Monika. The race was like a walk for me because my marathon times are a lot quicker.

'I've run two London Marathons in the past so this one just gone was not about racing. It was all about my wife. People are behaving as if we've committed a serious crime and are treating us worse than athletes who've been caught for drug cheating.'

He added: 'Monika has not cheated, she didn't take anyone's place and genuinely ran the race. It was me who did wrong because this was all my idea. But it was done in good faith.'

The couple also revealed that they are seriously reconsidering if they will run competitively again.

Monika said: 'For the time being, we are not running. We had a lot of plans to enter other races but it's a bit difficult to think about anything at the moment.'

Comments / 34

Knot You
3d ago

So what, I can see if they were competitive and were going to be in the top 100. The were just doing a run for the fun of it, make the guy pay the fee and move on.

Reply(2)
3
Related
BBC

Woman runs London Marathon with broken leg

A woman has completed the London Marathon with a broken leg. Angie Hopson from Shropshire suffered what she thought was a muscle strain during training, but the pain became much worse during the race. She still managed to complete the 26.2 mi (42 km) course in just over six hours...
WORLD
newschain

London Marathon man who was homeless to run past bench he used to sleep on

A man who was homeless will be running past the bench he slept on for two years when he tackles the London Marathon in aid of the charity which helped get him off the streets. Jay Flynn 39, will run past the bench on Embankment which he called “No 3 Riverside Drive”, where he slept for two years after losing his job and a relationship breakdown.
HOMELESS
thefocus.news

Which celebrities are running in the London Marathon 2021?

The London Marathon 2021 takes place this weekend, with up to 40,000 runners expected to participate. The world-famous event always features famous faces from the world of sport, entertainment and music, but which celebrities are running in the London Marathon 2021?. The London Marathon returns on Sunday. The most famous...
NFL
Indy100

Sunshine and smiles as London Marathon returns

There were plenty of smiles and even some sunshine as the London Marathon returned to the streets of the capital.More than 40,000 runners tackled the traditional 26.2-mile route from Greenwich to The Mall after last year’s race was scrapped due to coronavirus restrictions.After Olympic BMX silver medallist Kye Whyte got the main race started, marathon organisers Virgin Money London said “so many smiles, so good to have you back!”.It is 889 days since the colourful charity spectacular in front of cheering crowds last took place.Swarms of fun runners donned outrageous outfits – including being dressed as a rhino, bumblebees, superheroes...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Farah
BBC

London Marathon: St Albans' fastest cake sets Guinness record

A runner has become the fastest woman to finish a marathon dressed as a cake. Anna Bassil, 42, of St Albans, Herts, broke the Guinness World Record at Sunday's Virgin Money London Marathon. She finished in four hours, 20 minutes and 12 seconds, beating the previous record of four hours...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Nottingham man with lung damage to run London Marathon

A man who was left with severe, permanent lung damage due to Covid-19 is to run the Virtual London Marathon. Bryan Hucknall, 48, from Nottingham, caught coronavirus in March 2020, together with his wife Rachel. While Mrs Hucknall has recovered, Mr Hucknall has had breathing difficulties due to a part-collapsed...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Grieving parents say London Marathon has been day of ‘kindness’

Claire Nash and her husband Wayne Flanagan, both 34, crossed the finish line together dressed in peacock-themed outfits in memory of baby Jade. A couple who ran the London Marathon in memory of their daughter who died less than 10 months ago said the whole event had been about “kindness” for them.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Marathon#Half Marathon#Race#Ireland#Eagle
Shropshire Star

Woman runs London Marathon for hospital that helped her father survive Covid

Nadine Brower will be running the London Marathon to raise funds for the Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability. A woman whose father fell into a coma on her birthday will be running the London Marathon for the hospital that nursed him back to health. Nadine Brower, 44, from Tring, Hertfordshire, told...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Hull Bee Lady fundraiser Jean Bishop dies aged 99

A pensioner who collected more than £125,000 for charity while dressed as a giant bee has died aged 99. Jean Bishop, who became known as Hull's Bee Lady due to her stripy outfit, spent more than 30 years rattling her tin and urging people to donate. In 2017, she received...
WORLD
BBC

How the London Marathon achieves sustainability

From bags made of sugar cane to electric lead vehicles, how the London Marathon achieves sustainability. Watch the London Marathon live on BBC Two from 08:00 and BBC One from 10:00 with uninterrupted coverage and extra streams on the Red Button, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
WORLD
RunnersWorld

Charlotte Purdue hopes to run 2:23 at the London Marathon

Going into the London Marathon on Sunday, Britain’s Charlotte Purdue has ex-GB athlete Mara Yamauchi’s marathon PB of 2:23 in her sights. When asked at a press conference on Thursday 30 September what pace she’ll be aiming to run on Sunday, Purdue said: ‘It’s very weather dependent, but obviously I’ve got that 2:23 in my head of Mara’s. But like I said, it’s very weather dependent, so I'll have to make the call with my coach.’
WORLD
The Independent

Inspired by the London Marathon? Yes, you probably can run one too – here’s how

Thousands of runners – from pros and seasoned athletes, to charity fundraisers and newbies ticking the event off their bucket list – are taking to the streets of the capital on October 3 for the London Marathon, after the event was rearranged several times during the pandemic.A marathon is a huge achievement, but for most people in reasonable health, it’s not impossible. In fact, ticking off that dream of crossing the 26.2 mile finish line may be more achievable than you imagine.“I do think most people could run a marathon if they train for it,” says Allie Kieffer, a NURVV...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

248K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy