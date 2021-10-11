$30K Chevy Equinox EV Teased As Future Ford Escape Rival

It’s finally happening. As more and more vehicles are going hybrid or electric, we’re seeing the rise of electric pickup trucks. Many people thought this wouldn’t happen for years, but it’s here, and with good reason. People are starting to get on board with electric vehicles, and car manufacturers are proving that an electric pickup can be just as good as a fuel-powered one. In fact, sometimes they can be even better, as is the case with the new Chevy Silverado EV. Set to debut next year as a 2023 model, the 2023 Chevy Silverado will have everything a typical Silverado would – and a glass roof.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO