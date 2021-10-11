CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

$30K Chevy Equinox EV Teased As Future Ford Escape Rival

fordauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Ford Escape PHEV just launched following months of delays, bringing the crossover one step closer to becoming a full-fledged EV. However, Ford has given no indication that an all-electric Escape is in the works, though it is working on electrifying a number of other models. Now, General Motors has teased a Chevy Equinox EV that will undoubtedly put a bit more pressure on Ford to do just that, according to GM Authority.

