Fire chief, 53, 'offered £500 for brigade's Land Rover Defender while making sure a rival offer of £8,250 was rejected'

A former chief fire officer is alleged to have abused his position to sell a Land Rover Defender belonging to his brigade to a company he was connected to for £500.

Stewart Edgar, 53, is the former head of Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service from Carnoustie, Angus in Scotland.

He appeared at Birmingham Crown Court today where the jury was sworn in and was told that Mr Edgar allegedly dishonestly arranged to offer the cash for a Land Rover Defender.

The alleged sale took place between April and May 2018 and he resigned from the fire service in June of the same year.

According to the BBC, the 53-year-old apparently sold the Land Rover Defender to a company he was connected to called Emergency One.

He is alleged to have not told the fire service that the offer was submitted on his behalf.

Mr Edgar is also accused of controlling the process for the sale and rejecting a separate offer of £8,250 for the car.

His case is expected to open tomorrow at Birmingham Crown Court.

He denies the single charge he faces of fraud by abuse of position relating to the sale of the Land Rover Defender.