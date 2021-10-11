Inv Rdx Regulatory News (RDXS)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The company has declared a dividend on the aforementioned ETF, details of which are dependent on the dividend announced ROSNEFT OIL CO PJSC-REGS GDR (ISIN US67812M2070)

Share Price Information for Georgia Capital (CGEO)

Georgia Capital PLC ("Georgia Capital" - LSE: CGEO LN) announces that on 14 October 2021, Numis Securities Limited purchased on behalf of Georgia Capital the number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange as set out in the table below (the "Repurchased Shares") pursuant to the Georgia Capital share buyback and cancellation programme which commenced on 10 August 2021 (the "Buyback Programme").
Stabilisation Notice - LAGARDERE

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. Societe Generale (Contact: Duane Elgey +442035471528) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) [,as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018]) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Thursday 14 October 2021.
Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 14 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs 14-Oct-2021 / 19:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs. Limassol, Cyprus - 14 October...
Share Price Information for BAE Systems (BA.)

BAE Systems plc (the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share repurchase programme announced on 29 July 2021, the Company purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5p each from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc. Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by BAE Systems plc on 29 July 2021.
Bitcoin ETF news sends price of crypto soaring

The price of bitcoin has shot up following news that US regulators are set to finally approve the launch of a futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the cryptocurrency.Bitcoin surged nearly $3,000 in less than an hour on Friday morning, reaching $59,924 according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. It is now less than $5,000 away from its all-time high that it experienced back in April.The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to announce the long awaited bitcoin futures ETF as early as next week, according to a report in Bloomberg that cited sources close to the matter.Follow The Independent’s live coverage...
London midday: Stocks gain amid earnings optimism

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the black by midday on Friday as earnings optimism helped to offset concerns about inflation. The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,228.54, trading at its best level since the start of the pandemic as investors welcomed solid earnings from US banks such as Citigroup, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley a day earlier.
Share Price Information for JPMorgan American (JAM)

Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 3.1.2-A, incorporating Article 19(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)...
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Sanne Group Plc Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
Share Price Information for Ashtead Group (AHT)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 13th October 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Mood upbeat as US earnings season enters Day 2

(Alliance News) -Â Ahead of further US bank earnings and producer price data on Thursday, stocks markets across Europe advanced. London's blue-chip mining sector and oil majors were driving the FTSE 100 higher, while the FTSE 250 index overcame QinetiQ's 11% share price tumble. "Having dropped back in an orderly...
Prs Reit Share News (PRSR)

PRS REIT PLC - real estate investment trust focusing on new-build family homes for the private rental market - Pretax profit in the financial year that ended June 30 soars to GBP44.1 million from GBP16.4 million a year before. Net rental income more than doubles to GBP21.5 million from GBP10.2 million.
Edin.wwide Inv Share News (EWI)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. IG Group Holdings PLC - London-based contracts-for-difference trading platform - Matthew Brief, regional chief executive officer for Europe, buys 12,700 shares...
Ruffer Inv. Co. Share News (RICA)

Ruffer Investment Co Ltd - closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey - Reports net asset value per share on June 30 of 281.32 pence, up from 245.81p posted the year before. Says the share price of 287p, represents a 2.0% premium to NAV. The company declares full-year dividend of 1.90p, up from 1.85p paid the year before.
Real Est.cred Share News (RECI)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Monday and Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Kooth PLC - London-based digital mental health platform - Non-Executive Director Simon Philips sells 1.3 million shares via ScaleUp Capital at...
Cc Japan Share News (CCJI)

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS. Wincanton PLC, up 7.3% at 355.00 pence, 12-month range 198p-470p. The transport and logistics services firm reports strong revenue growth in six months to September 30, and is on track to report full-year profit in line with market forecasts. "Wincanton continues to work closely with its customers in taking active steps to address the impact of the shortage of HGV drivers in the UK and to both attract and retain drivers," it says, adding that profit has not been affected by recent fuel scramble in the UK.
Diageo Share News (DGE)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British beverage company Diageo said on Thursday it will invest $500 million to increase its tequila production capacity in Mexico and help it meet local and international demand for the alcoholic beverage.The pres... 1 Oct 21 00:52. UK dividends calendar - next 7 days.
PRESS: PureGym close to shelving plans for IPO - Sky News

(Alliance News) - PureGym Ltd is close to backing out of plans for a stock market float, Sky News reported on Thursday. PureGym operates over 500 gyms across the UK, Denmark and Switzerland. The gym chain could even decide to cancel initial public offering plans as early as this week,...
