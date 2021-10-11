CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Student Punches 64 Year Old Teacher Because Of Tik Tok Challenge

By Gina Cook
 3 days ago
On October 7, a Covington High School student decided to take the challenge and brutally attacked her 64-year old teacher. According to Covington police, 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson punched her disabled teacher several times in the face. She apparently stayed after class and had two other students help with filming and posting the whole thing. Police say they believe the incident was in connection with the online challenge. Needless to say, Larrianna made a bad decision and now she is in jail facing a felony charge of suspicion of felony battery on a school teacher.

