New southbound I-95 crossing lanes in Fredericksburg area set to open this week
A stretch of southbound Interstate 95 is set to double in size this week as crews wrap up three years’ work on the first phase of the Rappahannock River crossing projects. Three new lanes and a new bridge over the Rappahannock River are scheduled to open to traffic on Wednesday at 2 p.m., local Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a news release. A new overpass at U.S. 17 in Stafford County also will be opened that day.fredericksburg.com
