Southside Virginia Community College named a “2021 Great College to Work For”

Illinois Eastern Community College issued the following announcement on Sept. 30. A building on the campus of Frontier Community College has a new name thanks to the generosity of an area resident. Clemence Elizabeth Cox Hall, named in memory of the mother of Jerry Cox, will serve as the home for FCC’s Center for Nursing, Learning Resource Center, and Academic Success Center. “I wanted to do something to honor my mother and continue to honor nurses,” said Mr. Cox. “I hold nurses in high regard after serving in Vietnam and seeing firsthand what nurses do for our country. I still see how important nurses are through my own health while receiving care through VA services. I’ve personally seen the dedication of nurses to the men and women in our armed forces on the front lines and now during a global pandemic in the ongoing battle with COVID-19.”

FAIRFIELD, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO