CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Southside Virginia Community College named a “2021 Great College to Work For”

thenewsprogress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthside Virginia Community College is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by the Great Colleges to Work For® program. The results, released in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 196 colleges and universities. In all, 70 of the 196 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies. Results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with Southside Virginia Community College included among the medium universities with 3,000 to 9,999 students.

www.thenewsprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
enquirerjournal.com

NC Community Colleges President visits SPCC

MONROE — Thomas Stith III, president of North Carolina Community College System, visited South Piedmont Community College’s (SPCC) Tyson Family Center for Technology on Friday morning (Oct. 1), which was National Manufacturing Day. Stith toured the Tyson Center and spoke with students and staff about various programs offered at the...
MONROE, NC
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Community College Association names new director

BEATRICE – A rural Lincoln native has been named the new Executive Director of the Nebraska Community College Association. Courtney Wittstruck will take over for former State Legislator and Speaker of the Legislature, Greg Adams, who is retiring at the end of this year. Wittstruck has been the Plant Manager...
BEATRICE, NE
sangamonsun.com

Frontier Community College Foundation to Receive Generous Donation

Illinois Eastern Community College issued the following announcement on Sept. 30. A building on the campus of Frontier Community College has a new name thanks to the generosity of an area resident. Clemence Elizabeth Cox Hall, named in memory of the mother of Jerry Cox, will serve as the home for FCC’s Center for Nursing, Learning Resource Center, and Academic Success Center. “I wanted to do something to honor my mother and continue to honor nurses,” said Mr. Cox. “I hold nurses in high regard after serving in Vietnam and seeing firsthand what nurses do for our country. I still see how important nurses are through my own health while receiving care through VA services. I’ve personally seen the dedication of nurses to the men and women in our armed forces on the front lines and now during a global pandemic in the ongoing battle with COVID-19.”
FAIRFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
dekalbtimes.com

NIU debuts on national ‘Great Colleges to Work For’ list

University of Northern Illinois issued the following announcement on Sept. 29. Northern Illinois University is among only 46 four-year institutions saluted in the 2021 roster of “Great Colleges to Work For,” one of the country’s largest and most respected workplace recognition programs. The university made its debut on the national...
COLLEGES
Pratt Tribune

Pratt Community College, Barton Community College partner on ADN Nursing Program

During the quarterly board meeting with the Kansas State Board of Nursing, a proposal was approved for Pratt Community College to partner with Barton Community College for the delivery of the Associate Degree of Nursing program on the Pratt Community College campus. PCC has continuously offered the Pre-Nursing and Practical...
KANSAS STATE
advantagenews.com

Study shows economic impact of community colleges

The Illinois Community College Board has released a study, in conjunction with the Northern Illinois Center for Governmental Studies, showing the impact of the schools on students and the state's economy. There are 48 community colleges in Illinois, making it the third-largest community college system in the country. “This study,...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svcc#Faculty Staff
WLOS.com

Brevard College names new president

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard College has named its 14th president. The board of trustees voted to appoint Dr. Bradley Andrews to the position after a nationwide search. Andrews will assume the presidency in January 2022. “I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to join such a committed and...
BREVARD, NC
lafayette.edu

College Community Welcomes Nicole Farmer Hurd

Alumni, staff, students share excitement for Hurd's presidency Twitter. Nicole Farmer Hurd’s inauguration ceremony Oct. 1 brought a variety of speakers to the dais and attracted an audience of alumni, students, faculty, and staff eager to witness and discuss the historic moment. Here’s what they had to say. Rev. Alexandra...
EASTON, PA
houmatimes.com

Fletcher named “Great College to Work For” for second consecutive year

Fletcher Technical Community College is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For® program. This is Fletcher’s second consecutive year being recognized and the first time on the honor roll!. The results, released recently in...
COLLEGES
Daily Times

Pellissippi State Community College women grant awards

Shonna Lee and Emily Scarbrough, students at Pellissippi State Community College, received P.E.O. PCE (Program for Continuing Education) grants in June 2021. They were recommended by P.E.O. Chapter AU, Maryville. Lee resides in Knoxville and is majoring in Business Administration Management. Scarbrough resides in Oliver Springs and is earning a...
MARYVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Huron Daily Tribune

West Shore Community College to host College Night

SCOTTVILLE — High school students, transfer students and the community are invited to attend West Shore Community College’s College Night event. The event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 in the Recreation Center gymnasium. During this event, attendees will have an opportunity to speak with over 30...
SCOTTVILLE, MI
bluemountaineagle.com

Other views: Is community college funding broken?

State officials are wondering if the funding formula for Oregon’s community colleges, such as Central Oregon Community College, is broken. They are looking at changing it. Oregon’s formula doesn’t consider student demographics, program costs or efficacy. It doesn’t distribute money based on student access and completion or have a focus on minorities.
COLLEGES
svinews.com

WCCC ranked one of top online community colleges

ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Western Wyoming Community College was ranked in the 30 best online community colleges by Online Schools Report for 2022. Online Schools Report ranks colleges based on a “school-wide” and “online program” score. The school-wide score is comprised of: student satisfaction, based on real reviews from Rate...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
edsource.org

Equity in learning starts with equity for community college teachers

California has long prided itself on its community college system, with some 73 districts serving over 400,000 students each year. In recent decades, the state has seen two-year colleges as a means to balance the unequal distribution of income in our society. Study after study shows that students who attend college earn more than those who do not, both annually and over their lifetimes.
COLLEGES
WWLP

Holyoke Community College receives $1 million grant

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College recently announced their receipt of nearly $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation to create a new engineering pathways program. The program will be designed to boost the numbers of Latinx and women engineers working in the field. With the assistance of...
HOLYOKE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy