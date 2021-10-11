Southside Virginia Community College named a “2021 Great College to Work For”
Southside Virginia Community College is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by the Great Colleges to Work For® program. The results, released in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 196 colleges and universities. In all, 70 of the 196 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies. Results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with Southside Virginia Community College included among the medium universities with 3,000 to 9,999 students.www.thenewsprogress.com
