Georgia cop shot dead on first day 'dedicated his life to public service' and had been a volunteer firefighter since he was 16, his brother says

By Adam Manno, Matt Mcnulty, Michelle Thompson For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

The brother of the Georgia cop who was killed on his first day Saturday said Dylan Harrison 'dedicated his life to serving the public' and had taken up the part-time job as an officer to buy a home for his family.

Harrison even volunteered at their local fire department at age 16, his brother said.

'And he would sit up at night waiting for his radio to go off so he could respond to the call of an accident,' said David Harrison in an interview with Fox & Friends Monday morning.

'He left the house at 3 in the morning to go be the first one on scene to a wreck on the interstate. Just the last two years he's dedicated his life to serving the public, and he did it so selflessly,' he said.

On Sunday, authorities arrested Damien 'Luke' Anthony Ferguson, 43, for killing Harrison, 26, according to the FBI.

The Alamo Police Department said Harrison had arrested Ferguson's friend during a traffic stop before he was killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHpuw_0cNy5rKp00
Dylan Harrison, 26, who is pictured with his wife Heather and 6-month-old son, 'dedicated his life to serving the public,' his brother David said on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EH1oM_0cNy5rKp00
David, right, says it 'hurts' that his brother's 6-month old will never meet his father. 'He looks at me and sees the resemblance of me and Dylan and his eyes light up,' David told Fox & Friends

The rookie cop, who was on his first part-time shift with the agency on Friday evening, had stopped the unnamed suspect for a traffic violation in the parking lot of the Circle K, just across the street from the police station, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

When Harrison asked the man for his identification, he refused to comply, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Lindsey Wilkes. After an argument erupted, the man ended up pushing the rookie officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466zvZ_0cNy5rKp00
Damien 'Luke' Anthony Ferguson, 43, was arrested Sunday less than a mile from where Alamo Police Department Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot outside the police station Saturday

Harrison then used his taser on the suspect, who he said did not comply when he attempted to place him under arrest.

The suspect was eventually arrested and booked at Wheeler County Jail.

When Ferguson learned what had happened to his friend, he decided to murder the officer to avenge the arrest of 'a known associate' of his, authorities said.

David Harrison said Monday, 'a couple of hours went by, my brother was getting ready to do paperwork at the police station and was shot in retaliation for that arrest,' he said.

Harrison was fatally shot outside of the department's police station at around 1am Saturday. The 26-year-old from Dudley leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old son.

'He looks at me and sees the resemblance of me and Dylan, and his eyes light up, and it just hurts to think that he'll never get to see him again,' David said of Dylan's son Brody.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised $51,000 in a day.

'She's struggling,' David's wife Kayla said of Dylan's wife, Heather. 'It's just unimaginable.'

Heather's mom Lisa Milks said her daughter and Dylan had been texting moments before he was killed.

'He was super nice to everybody, give you the shirt off his back no matter what. He was always professional,' Milks told WXIA.

'We had really been trying to get him another job somewhere and hadn't been able to find one, with a baby and everything going on. He hasn't been able to find a job that was the right fit.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I81sF_0cNy5rKp00
David Harrison said of his nephew: 'He looks at me and sees the resemblance of me and Dylan and his eyes light up, and it just hurts to think that he'll never get to see him again'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYjqG_0cNy5rKp00

Harrison said his family even tried to talk him out of a job in policing.

'We've all had that talk with him. We've all encouraged that out of him because we knew the dangers of it. We knew the direction this world was headed, and it doesn't seem to be getting any better. It's getting worse by the day,' said David Harrison.

Dylan Harrison had a stint at a technical college, but his brother said he knew it wasn't for him.

'Our uncle's an electrician, so he kind of had a plan, but we all knew deep down that's not what he wanted to do.

'He actually told my dad just a few weeks ago when they were talking about it. He said, 'Daddy, this is what I was put here to do.' He knew that. He would have never been happy as an electrician,' he added.

He began his career in law enforcement in 2018 as a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force Agent, but his brother said he took the new job at the police department so he could save up to buy his family a home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wesxx_0cNy5rKp00
Police say Ferguson, pictured, killed Harrison after the officer tasered and arrested a 'known associate' of his, according to law enforcement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1Rts_0cNy5rKp00
Ferguson was considered armed and dangerous at the time of his arrest

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said Sunday that Ferguson was arrested less than a mile from where Harrison was killed Saturday.

He was taken down 'without incident' by the Georgia SWAT team after a brief search.

Ferguson was considered armed and dangerous. He was eventually arrested at his home in Alamo, and was charged with murder and aggravated stalking in relation to a previous domestic incident.

He is currently being held at the Laurens County Jail in Dublin, Georgia, GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said Sunday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arDhL_0cNy5rKp00
Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot outside of the police station at around 1 am

Special Agent Wilkes said law enforcement was offering a reward of $17,500 for information leading to Ferguson's arrest prior to his arrest.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

'Early this morning, one of our law enforcement officials in Middle Georgia was killed in the line of duty,' Kemp wrote on Twitter.

'Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer's family, friends, and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department. May God continue to be with all who protect and serve.'

The sheriff of nearby Telfair County, Sim Davidson, expressed similar condolences.

'Our sincerest thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Officer Dylan Harrison who was killed in the line of duty last night in Alamo,' Davidson wrote in a Facebook post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ookhz_0cNy5rKp00
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp offered a statement on the tragedy in a tweet Saturday afternoon

'We are sincerely grateful for his service.'

Harrison was the first Alamo police officer to be killed in the line of duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which reports on deaths in law enforcement.

However, Alamo Police Officer Arturo Villegas died from COVID-19 earlier this year, one of nearly two dozen Georgia police officers to have died from coronavirus, Fox 13 reports.

This year alone, at least five Georgia police officers have been killed in the line of duty, while seven Georgia officers were killed in the line of duty last year, according to the Officer Down webpage.

