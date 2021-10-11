CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sydney Sweeney rocks chic blazer dress with Gucci sneakers for dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood

By Sarah Sotoodeh For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

She became a household name after starring in the teen series Euphoria.

And on Sunday, Sydney Sweeney was spotted rocking a black blazer with a patterned handbag, adding Gucci sneakers.

The 24-year-old actress was seen leaving the celeb hotspot Craig's in West Hollywood.

Striking: She became a household name after starring in the teen series Euphoria. And on Sunday, Sydney Sweeney was spotted rocking a black blazer with a patterned handbag, adding Gucci sneakers

The TV star showcased her legs in the thighs in the one-piece number; the black frock had a zipper down the front.

The zippered blazer dress was paired with platform Gucci sneakers, which featured a sparkling detail along the sole.

She carried a purple and black handbag under one arm for a pop of color.

Sydney wore her tresses all around her in waves, adding brown eye shadow under her lids with pink lipstick on her pout.

Looking good: The 24-year-old actress was seen leaving the celeb hotspot Craig's in West Hollywood
A vision: The TV star showcased her legs in the thighs in the one-piece number; the black frock had a zipper down the front

The blonde beauty attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair Premiere party on September 29 in Los Angeles.

Sydney rocked a chic black dress featuring a Victorian-style neckline and dramatic sleeves.

She paired the eye catching look with sheer tights and dramatic cat eye makeup with shiny black boots and matching nail polish.

Striking: The blonde beauty attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair Premiere party on September 29 in Los Angeles

Sydney became a household name after starring in Euphoria as the character Cassie Howard.

The show debuted on Jun 16, 2019 on HBO; it was renewed for a second season which has yet to drop.

Sydney, who hails from Spokane, Washington, also had a role in the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The actress stars in the mini series The White Lotus as Olivia Mossbacher as well as voices the characters Barbie, Riley Andersen and Cinema Girl for Robot Chicken.

In character: The actress stars in the mini series The White Lotus as Olivia Mossbacher as well as voices the characters Barbie, Riley Andersen and Cinema Girl for Robot Chicken; seen on the right

