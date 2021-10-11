CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: 'He has never met her, unfortunately': Owen Wilson's ex Varunie Vongsvirates claims actor is not involved at all with his look-alike daughter Lyla as she turns three

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Owen Wilson has still not met his only daughter Lyla, his ex-girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates exclusively revealed to DailyMail.com.

Wedding Crashers actor Wilson, 52, has never had any contact with the child, according to Vongsvirates, though he does spend time with his two older children - Robert, 10, and Finn, seven - whom he had with different mothers.

Vongsvirates posted a photo of their child on social media to mark her third birthday on Saturday. The blue-eyed and blonde little girl looked just like her famous dad in the image.

'He has never met her unfortunately,' Vongsvirates told DailyMail.com on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QW6FN_0cNy5jWF00
Just like dad: Owen Wilson's ex-girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates posted a photo of their daughter Lyla on Saturday to mark the child's third birthday. Vongsvirates told DailyMail.com on Monday that the actor still hasn't met his only daughter 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O9qQI_0cNy5jWF00
No contact: Wedding Crashers actor Wilson has no involvement in his daughter's life although he does spend time with his two older children - Robert, 10, and Finn, seven - with different mothers; seen on October 2 hosting SNL

In the new image the little girl has on a beige top that reads, 'Love will win.' The caption said: 'Happy 3rd birthday to my wild child! I love you so much!!!!'

In 2019 Varunie told DailyMail.com that she has begged the 52-year-old actor to get involved in their daughter Lyla's life.

The 37-year-old told DailyMail.com that her former lover is 'not involved at all' with their little girl and has 'never' even met his youngest child.

'He helps financially but it’s never been about that,' she said at the time.

Questioned about this, she added: 'Lyla needs a father. It’s ironic how [Owen] keeps getting these father roles, he's playing a father in his new movie, and he's never met his own daughter.'

Wilson has played father Nate Pullman in 2017 movie Wonder. He will next co-star with Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me which comes out in February 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvM8_0cNy5jWF00
The mommy on the town: Vongsvirates was seen out in Los Angeles in 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42iwXD_0cNy5jWF00
Casual romance: Varunie with Owen in June 2014 in Malibu after getting coffee

Varunie and Owen casually dated for five years before splitting up. He underwent a paternity test in 2018 which confirmed he was the father.

Varunie gave birth to their little girl on October 9, 2018 without Owen by her side.

He reportedly 'checked the no visitation box in court in June' and doesn't want 'any custody of her,' a source told Us Weekly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3coH2g_0cNy5jWF00
Beach girl: In August Varunie shared this image of Layla while in Maui's North Shore in Hawaii
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4jV8_0cNy5jWF00
Party: In July the single mom held her child while at a baby shower. 'My only outings are for Ashlee, I can’t wait for this new chapter of your life! It’s the best ❤️' she shared

DailyMail.com has reached out to Wilson's representatives for comment.

Owen is also the father of two sons, the eldest of whom is a 10-year-old named Robert after Owen's father.

The star welcomed Robert with his then-girlfriend Jade Duell, from whom he reportedly split up in 2011.

He also has a seven-year-old son called Finn by fitness trainer Caroline Lindqvist, whom he has struck up another romance with as of late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ywgb_0cNy5jWF00
Owen's girl: Varunie has shared images of her little one to social media in 2019; Lyla has bright blonde and baby blue eyes much like her dad

Caroline was reportedly in the process of divorcing then-husband, plastic surgeon Ritu Chopra, when news of her pregnancy with Finn became public.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his 2017 film Cars 3, Owen discussed parenting his first two children.

The proud father, who calls Robert by his middle name Ford, talked lovingly about how much little Finn idolizes his older brother.

'It's unbelievable. I mean, anything Ford says is just, like, the funniest thing ever, and I can make and joke and it's, like, crickets. It's like nothing from those guys.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DQ0D_0cNy5jWF00
His ex: The actor used to date Hollywood star Kate Hudson; together they worked on the movie You, Me, and Dupree

Owen said that 'I'm already sort of seeing how they're gonna be as teenagers, where they're gonna be sort of be ganging up on me.'

He said: 'We went to Sequoia National Park, and they have the biggest tree in the world. I'm like: "Guys, this is the biggest tree in the world," and Ford's like: "I've seen bigger."

'And I'm like: "Well, no, Ford, actually you haven't seen bigger. This is - this is the General Sherman tree. This is the biggest tree." And he's like: "If you say so."

'And I'm like: "No, it's not if I say so! There's the plaque right here!" And he's like: "I can't read."'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtwTX_0cNy5jWF00
New! His next film is the romantic comedy Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, right

Daily Mail

