Getting results and navigating the implementation of big change programmes

The enduring theme of conversation since the beginning of the COVID pandemic has been change. For the insurance industry, this has meant grappling with significant disruption as risk profiles were completely tipped on their heads. Since its inception, the insurance industry’s great skill has been understanding how to turn the risk data available to it into risk transfer, underpinning economic growth and innovation in the process. With so much change having been unleashed, how well is the industry keeping up and is it well placed to manage further change as we emerge from the pandemic?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO