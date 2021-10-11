CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Getting results and navigating the implementation of big change programmes

finextra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOren Marmur, SVP, General Manager, Payments, Finastra speaks during Sibos about his recent move from the Telecom space to the Fintech space and the difference and similarities between the two. We learn about the costs of implementing big change programs, how they are best approached in order to succeed and bring about the results that banks envisage, and how smaller sized institutions can play on the same level as their larger competitors, whilst also dealing with the constant stream of regulatory changes.

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
finextra.com

Why fintech offers a different kind of career for finance professionals

There are plenty of cliches about careers in finance, one of which is that traditional finance firms can be pretty stuffy, structured, and hierarchical environments. And, like all cliches, there’s a strong element of truth in there. Fintech carries its own cliches, of course. These are creative environments with a...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Tips & Tricks for Implementing Data Governance to Drive Business Results

Every business today has access to data. But are they using it to optimise their results? Before relying on analytics for all or part of your strategic decision-making, it’s critical to implement suitable processes to ensure data flows smoothly through your organisation while preserving its quality, accessibility, usability and security.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Fiserv rolls out cloud-based, digital lending and credit platform

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, is enabling financial institutions to build their small and midsize business (SMB) programs through the launch of a cloud-based, digital lending and credit platform. The latest Fiserv offering, leveraging the Atlas Platform from fintech StreetShares,...
SMALL BUSINESS
finextra.com

Can insurers cope with colossal COVID changes and new corporate practices?

The enduring theme of conversation since the beginning of the COVID pandemic has been change. For the insurance industry, this has meant grappling with significant disruption as risk profiles were completely tipped on their heads. Since its inception, the insurance industry’s great skill has been understanding how to turn the risk data available to it into risk transfer, underpinning economic growth and innovation in the process. With so much change having been unleashed, how well is the industry keeping up and is it well placed to manage further change as we emerge from the pandemic?
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svp#Payments#Fintech
finextra.com

The API Ratings Agency announces founding board members

The API Ratings Agency (TARA), an industry-wide effort to create an advisory council for API monitoring standards, has named four members to its board. In addition to David O’Neill, CEO of APImetrics, members now include:. • Brian Costello of the Global Open Finance Centre of Excellence. • Don Thibeau, formerly...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Cognizant and Alveo partner on ESG data management offering

Cognizant today announces an agreement with Alveo to jointly offer a comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data management solution to the financial services industry. The collaboration will offer firms the ability to operationalise ESG data, integrate it into business processes for better portfolio options and address the rapidly evolving...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

StormPay and Ozone API form embedded finance partnership

Today, we are delighted to announce our partnership with StormPay, a London-based fintech company that provides embedded financial services for both business and personal customers. The collaboration will deliver a truly embedded and digital experience to StormPay’s customers. Open banking leverages the power of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), computer programming...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Etrading Software and Artis Holdings switch on electronic loan trading platform

Etrading Software, the independent, global provider of technology-led solutions designed for financial institutions and industry initiatives, in partnership with Artis Holdings Limited, a technology provider of electronic platforms and tools for the Loan market, today announces it has completed its opening BWIC (Bids Wanted in Competition) process via the live WIC trading platform for the first onboarded clients.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
finextra.com

Nexpay taps Ondato compliance platform

Nexpay, the banking infrastructure provider for the digital assets industry, has partnered with Ondato, running all KYC, AML, and e-signature processes through Ondato’s compliance management platforms. Nexpay will gain an increase in security and usability for its customers while Ondato continues to show that its compliance platforms are suitable to...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Video banking: how banks can do it well

Telephone banking and chatbots unsurprisingly proved popular for customers during the pandemic because of how they allowed them to interact with people at their bank in a safe and convenient way. Research from GlobalData found that from 2017 to 2020, the number of active telephone banking customers almost doubled, and mobile usage saw a 15 percentage point increase.
INTERNET
finextra.com

Bian makes progress with coreless bank initiative

BIAN, the independent not-for-profit standards association, is today announcing the second iteration of its ‘Coreless Bank’ initiative. Working with experts from DXC, IBM-Redhat, JPMorgan Chase, PNC, Salesforce, Tata Consultancy Services, Thought Machine and Zafin, the concept has been developed to overcome the common obstacles surrounding the modernization of core banking infrastructure.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Temenos selected by Green Dot for digital bank and BaaS services

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) has enlisted The Temenos Banking Cloud as its platform of choice to power its direct digital bank and banking platform services (or “BaaS”) partners, enabling more feature-rich, secure and streamlined banking and payment experiences for customers, as well as scalable growth.
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Open finance partnership platform mmob signs up partners

Open finance partnership platform mmob has added a host of firms, including PensionBee, Upside, and Glint Pay, to its network as it bids to become a 'SuperApp-as-a-Service' provider. Mmob's network is designed to help banks and large fintech quickly and easily, with a single line of code, embed a plethora...
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Oil and Gas Industry is Implementing Change Management Strategies

Industries in every sector are undergoing a digital transformation in one way or another. Businesses are implementing technology platforms that can eliminate inefficiencies and improve day-to-day operations that cut time, generate revenue and improve working conditions for their employees. This is particularly relevant in the oil and gas industry when it comes to digitizing field operations.
INDUSTRY
finextra.com

Westpac consults employees on plans to restrict office access to double-jabbed staff

Westpac Group is today commencing consultation with its Australian based employees ahead of introducing a requirement for employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend a workplace. This new employment condition helps protect our people and ensure continuity of banking services for our customers. Westpac CEO Peter King said...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

How Financial Institutions Can Prepare for Advanced Cyberthreats in 2022 and Beyond

Banks and other businesses in the financial services industry are prime targets for cyberattacks with the plethora of sensitive information contained in customers’ files, especially as more of the world transitioned to online banking and alternative/contactless forms of payment during the pandemic. Now, a new wave of embedded finance, Banking as a Service (BaaS) and other financial technology (FinTech) software is emerging to make online transactions easier for customers but widening the threat landscape even more as a result. In August, Advanced Technology Ventures, a venture capital firm with more than $1.8 billion in assets, was hit by ransomware that led to cybercriminals stealing the personal information of the company’s private investors.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Credit Kudos launches Open Banking credit score

Credit Kudos has launched Signal, an Open Banking and machine learning-based credit score that it says enables lenders to increase acceptance of previously declined customers and reduce defaults. Singal uses a combination of machine learning and Open Banking-gathered transaction data to predict an individual’s likelihood of repayment. The model has...
CREDITS & LOANS
finextra.com

KrediFazz granted Indonesian P2P license for lending service

KrediFazz, a subsidiary of FinAccel that runs as P2P lending fintech, has been officially granted a business license from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) through the Decree of the OJK Board of Commissioners Number: KEP-81 /D.05/2021 dated August 24, 2021. KrediFazz, a finance technology company with its mission to provide...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Creditspring launches credit builder product to support near-prime borrowers across UK

Subscription loan provider, Creditspring, launches Step, a new credit builder product that helps members gradually improve their credit score without running the risk of incurring further debt. With new Creditspring research finding that over a quarter (28%) of 18-34-year-olds are unaware of how to improve their credit score, young borrowers...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Core banking provider Yobota enters Banking-as-a-Service market

Next-gen core banking provider Yobota has announced its move into the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market through a new partnership with Chetwood Financial. BaaS describes a business model in which licensed banks grant companies access to their modular banking services, generally via application programming interfaces (APIs). This allows businesses to develop their own ﬁnancial oﬀerings, such as lending and payment services, on top of the BaaS provider’s regulated infrastructure.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy