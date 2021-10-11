Neil Everett's 'Natural Progression Of Life' Brings Him Back To Portland

Neil Everett, despite being one of the most recognizable sportscasters in the country, is a little nervous. Sure, he’s anchored thousands of broadcasts, most recently as co-host on the World Wide Leader’s west coast edition of SportsCenter, that have been watched by millions over the course of a 20+ year career at ESPN. He’s interviewed some of the biggest names and narrated some of the most exciting plays in the world of sports. He’s coined catchphrases and donned togas in ad campaigns. Whether it be on the coast in Florence, across the Pacific in Honolulu or on the other side of the country in Bristol, the Portland native and University of Oregon graduate has consistently won over audiences with his affable, everyman approach to broadcasting.