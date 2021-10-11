CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil Everett's 'Natural Progression Of Life' Brings Him Back To Portland

Cover picture for the articleNeil Everett, despite being one of the most recognizable sportscasters in the country, is a little nervous. Sure, he’s anchored thousands of broadcasts, most recently as co-host on the World Wide Leader’s west coast edition of SportsCenter, that have been watched by millions over the course of a 20+ year career at ESPN. He’s interviewed some of the biggest names and narrated some of the most exciting plays in the world of sports. He’s coined catchphrases and donned togas in ad campaigns. Whether it be on the coast in Florence, across the Pacific in Honolulu or on the other side of the country in Bristol, the Portland native and University of Oregon graduate has consistently won over audiences with his affable, everyman approach to broadcasting.

Neil Everett joins Blazers broadcasts as a studio host

ESPN anchor Neil Everett is joining Portland Trail Blazers broadcasts on a part-time basis. The Blazers announced the news on Monday, also posting an interview with Everett. The interview notes that he'll continue to host his late night edition of SportsCenter, which seemed like a given since he just got a new contract this summer.
NBA
Blazers Add SportsCenter Anchor And Oregon Native Neil Everett To Broadcast Team

PORTLAND, Ore. – SportsCenter anchor and Oregon native Neil Everett has been added to the Portland Trail Blazers broadcast team. Everett will be the television studio host for pre, half, and post-game coverage for most Blazers road games. "To have someone with Neil's knowledge and experience join the Trail Blazers...
NBA
