Trail Blazers Announce Addition of SportsCenter Legend and Oregon Native Neil Everett to Broadcast Team

It’ll be a truly sad day in the NBA if and when Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard does officially decide to call it quits and demand a trade. There hasn’t been a player more outspoken about his loyalty to the franchise that drafted him in recent memory, and a request like that would no-doubt mean he’s arrived at a sad truth. While the Blazers have tried repeatedly to build a contender around Lillard, they only have one Western Conference Finals appearance to show for their efforts since drafting him back in 2012. Still, year after year, Lillard has made it clear he’s not going anywhere, and the Blazers will continue to extend him and pay top dollar to keep him happy. However, it’s starting to feel more and more inevitable, particularly after last season’s first-round loss to the Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets, that Lillard’s patience will eventually run out. So where could the Blazers get the best return for Lillard while still doing him a solid by sending him to a contender?

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO