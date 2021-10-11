CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Trail Blazers Announce Addition of SportsCenter Legend and Oregon Native Neil Everett to Broadcast Team

By Facebook Twitter
NBA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (October 11, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers announced today the addition of Neil Everett to the broadcast team starting in the 2021-22 season. Everett will be Television Studio Host for pre, half and post-game coverage for most Trail Blazers road games. Brooke Olzendam and Michael Holton will continue to serve as hosts during home games.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

A Crazy Mega '5-Team' Deal: Damian Lillard And Bradley Beal To Sixers, Kyrie Irving To Kings, Ben Simmons To Trail Blazers

The NBA is known for having blockbuster trades, with big-name stars switching teams relatively regularly. Players definitely have more freedom of movement in today's basketball era, and it's rare to see a player spend their entire career with one team. There has also been an increase in the number of multi-team trades in recent memory, with teams often getting other franchises involved so that everyone can get what they want. Due to these factors, we often see fans and analysts create crazy trade proposals that they believe would help each team involved.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Which Trail Blazers Player Will Have a Breakout Season in 2021-22?

The Portland Trail Blazers are walking through that idyllic time when training camp is a few days old, but the first pre-season game has not yet appeared. New schemes are being tested and they all look good in practice. No evidence to the contrary will rear its head for a few days, if not weeks. Right now every plan works. Anything is possible.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Daily NBA Preseason Picks: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers: Odds & Prediction

On Monday, October 4, 2021, the Golden State Warriors are playing against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center; free daily NBA preseason picks are viewable here at Basketball Insiders. This game begins at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup can be watched live via NBA League Pass, NBA TV...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Pau Gasol Thanks Portland Trail Blazers

Former Portland Trail Blazers center Pau Gasol has announced his retirement. The 41-year-old shared a statement on Tuesday regarding his decision. “I’m going to retire from professional basketball. It’s a difficult decision that I really thought over.”. Since the announcement, Gasol has posted many tweets highlighting the different parts of...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
ClutchPoints

4 lingering questions about the Trail Blazers’ revamped playing rotation

Damian Lillard’s pointed calls for the Portland Trail Blazers to make significant roster changes this summer went unanswered. His team enters 2021-22 with last season’s same core in place and an unchanged starting lineup. Portland’s four offseason additions come mostly on the margins, with Larry Nance Jr. the only one among them guaranteed to make a meaningful impact.
NBA
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers: Takeaways from preseason Game 1 vs Warriors

The Portland Trail Blazers kicked off the 2021-2022 preseason with a 121-107 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. We all know by now that NBA preseason means next to nothing other than an extended warmup for players to get ready for the upcoming regular season. Still, these exhibition games can provide a good first look into some new players, new schemes, or new skills for veterans.
NBA
NBA

Trail Blazers Show Progress And Room For Improvement In Loss To Warriors

After a week of training camp, the Portland Trail Blazers started off their four-game preseason schedule with a 121-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors Monday night at Moda Center. Monday’s game had the typical highs and lows that come with a first preseason contest, especially one featuring a first-time...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Holton
Lake Oswego Review

5 questions the Portland Trail Blazers must answer this season

With hopes of being a title contending team, the Trail Blazers have these 5 questions to answer in order to prove it. Being stuck in the mud is almost more frustrating than not leaving your house to begin with. That's the spot the Portland Trail Blazers are starting to feel they are in. Right now, they are owning the longest playoff streak in the NBA, but they've advanced to the Western Conference finals only once in that eight-season stretch and advanced out of the first round three of the eight seasons. To try to push the car over the hill,...
NBA
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Trail Blazers coach, 3 ex players face fraud charge

Current Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach Milt Palacio, 3 former players charged in NBA insurance fraud case.NBC News reported Thursday, Oct. 7, that 18 former NBA players were charged with attempting to defraud the National Basketball Association's health and benefit plan. According to prosecutors, the group attempted to steal $4 million from the league. On the list of 18 former players is current Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach Milton Palacio. Other Blazers connections include Darius Miles (2004-2006), Ruben Patterson (2001-2006) and Sebastian Telfair (2004-2006). Former New Jersey Nets' player Terrance Williams is being labeled as the "lynchpin" for the fraud...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Damian Lillard Shrugs Off Trail Blazers’ Ugly Defense In Exhibition Opener

The Portland Trail Blazers' defense in their exhibition loss to the Golden State Warriors wasn't quite as porous as it often appeared on the floor, at least statistically. The Warriors' point total was juiced by the high pace of Monday's affair. Their offensive rating was just 110.0, well below league average last season, and wasn't even especially dominant with Steph Curry on the floor.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Three trades that would send Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard to a contender

It’ll be a truly sad day in the NBA if and when Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard does officially decide to call it quits and demand a trade. There hasn’t been a player more outspoken about his loyalty to the franchise that drafted him in recent memory, and a request like that would no-doubt mean he’s arrived at a sad truth. While the Blazers have tried repeatedly to build a contender around Lillard, they only have one Western Conference Finals appearance to show for their efforts since drafting him back in 2012. Still, year after year, Lillard has made it clear he’s not going anywhere, and the Blazers will continue to extend him and pay top dollar to keep him happy. However, it’s starting to feel more and more inevitable, particularly after last season’s first-round loss to the Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets, that Lillard’s patience will eventually run out. So where could the Blazers get the best return for Lillard while still doing him a solid by sending him to a contender?
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willamette University#Sportscenter#Sportscenter Legend#Television Studio Host#The University Of Oregon#Espnews#Kgmb Tv#Cbs#Hawaii Pacific University
ClutchPoints

How the new-look Trail Blazers are unleashing Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum

Analysis of the Portland Trail Blazers’ porous defense against the Golden State Warriors can wait, and there’s only so much to be gleaned from it in the first place. This is preseason basketball, remember, when offenses league-wide are expected to be ahead of defenses, let alone for a team with a rookie head coach who’s implementing a completely new defensive scheme.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Trail Blazers Preseason and the NBA GM Survey

It’s a new season of Portland Trail Blazers basketball as the team kicks off their pre-season opener—and the Dave & Dia podcast is back! They can’t decide which season it is, but they’re here. Well, Dia is here. Dave was unable to record this week, so joining Dia for the second time is Dave & Dia producer, Josh Rodriguez. He may be a Knicks fan but we are pretty sure he’s secretly come over to our side and is rooting for the guys in black and red.
NBA
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers turned down trade offer for Ben Simmons

The Athletic’s Shams Charania recently reported that the Portland Trail Blazers received and declined an offer from the Philadelphia 76ers for a trade revolving around Ben Simmons and CJ McCollum. Sixers General Manager reportedly sought to receive not only McCollum in return for Simmons, but also three future first-round picks...
NBA
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

2021 Portland Trail Blazers Preview & Gambling Guide

It was another disappointing year for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020. Despite finishing with a 42-30 record and making the playoffs, the Blazers had yet another first-round exit at the hands of the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, and the Denver Nuggets. Even with the Blazers acquiring Norman Powell last season in a trade with the Toronto Raptors, it was not quite enough. This Portland Trail Blazers preview is going to have some interesting personnel changes and player movement.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Trail Blazers must show patience in pursuit of Ben Simmons trade

It turns out the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading Ben Simmons for the Portland Trail Blazers “other” star guard after all. Well, at least for a price that Daryl Morey must have known Neil Olshey would refuse to pay. Shams Charania of The Athletic and STADIUM reported on Friday...
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 observations from short-handed Trail Blazers’ preseason loss to Kings

PORTLAND — The Portland Trail Blazers tipoff the regular season against the Sacramento Kings back at Moda Center next week, but don’t expect Monday’s game—fortunately for Chauncey Billups’ team—to prove a barbinger for the 2021-22 opener. Here are four observations from the short-handed Blazers’ 107-93 loss to the Kings. Anfernee...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Trail Blazers Fourth Unit Falls to Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers took the floor against the Sacramento Kings for Game 2 of their preseason schedule Monday night...or at least they did in name. Whether you can call a team without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, and Robert Covington “Trail Blazers” is open to debate. It certainly wasn’t any version we expect to see once the regular season starts.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy