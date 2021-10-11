CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's typical Barcelona... when things go bad, they always look for the foreigners': Louis van Gaal BLASTS his former club for scapegoating his Holland stars Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay amid slump

By Kieran Jackson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Holland head coach Louis van Gaal has taken aim at Barcelona for 'blaming foreigners' with the Catalan club in the midst of a crisis on and off the pitch.

Ronald Koeman's side have endured a difficult start to the season and are currently ninth in the LaLiga table - they also lost their opening two Champions League games to Bayern Munich and Benfica, both by a 3-0 scoreline.

Pressure is mounting on the Barca boss and Dutch stars Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay have also come under fire - yet Van Gaal leapt to the defence of his compatriots this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kr7g5_0cNy2cA700
Holland head coach Louis van Gaal has taken aim at Barcelona for 'blaming foreigners'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iamE_0cNy2cA700
Ronald Koeman's side have endured a difficult start to the season and are ninth in LaLiga

Asked about his countryman being scrutinised, he said: 'Frenkie de Jong, criticised?'

'It's typical Barcelona. When you have the great contributions he's had in the past two years, there's not too much to worry about.

'[But] when things go bad, people in Barcelona always look for the foreigners [to blame].'

Van Gaal, who is managing his country for the third time, coached Barcelona from 1997-2000 and 2002-2003.

The 70-year-old also praised Depay, who moved from Lyon to the Nou Camp on a free transfer in the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1BLw_0cNy2cA700
Pressure is mounting on the likes of Dutch playmaker Frenkie De Jong at Barcelona 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuaTr_0cNy2cA700
Van Gaal praised Memphis Depay, who moved from Lyon to the Nou Camp in the summer 

'When I look at the data from Memphis, I've never had a striker like this,' he added.

'Someone who runs so much, goes deep so many times and gets into the ball so much. That's commendable.'

Van Gaal's Dutch side face Gibraltar in a World Cup qualifier this evening after beating Latvia on Friday night.

Daily Mail

