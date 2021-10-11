CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Coming Out Day event today

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 4 days ago

In recognition of National Coming Out day, Circles of Support & Haven, A Place for All, will host a film and discussion event on Zoom on Monday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 6 – 8 p.m. The film “PRAY AWAY” was created...

www.grandrapidsmn.com

imdb.com

Happy National Coming Out Day! 15 Groundbreaking TV Shows That Celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community

For a significant amount of time, many viewers did not see themselves represented on television, as straight white relationships dominated most, if not all, shows. However, the TV landscape has changed quite a bit in the last couple decades, with shows finally telling queer stories. And with today, Oct. 11, being National Coming Out Day, we felt it was only right to highlight some of these incredible programs. First up? NBC's Will & Grace. Though the show had some problematic stereotypes at the heart of it, we just can't compile a list about groundbreaking LGBTQ+ shows without including Will & Grace. This is mainly because the sitcom was one of the first mainstream...
Tim Walz
KTAL

Rainbow-colored crosswalks installed in downtown Austin for National Coming Out Day

AUSTIN, Texas (NBC) – Austin City leaders celebrated the installation of rainbow-colored crosswalks in downtown Austin to celebrate National Coming Out Day on Monday. The City of Austin’s Transportation Department crews painted rainbows in the crosswalks at Fourth and Colorado Streets. This summer Travis County Commissioners agreed to let county...
AUSTIN, TX
meaws.com

Biden Condemns Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation in National Coming Out Day Message

Joe Biden praised the "courage" of LGBTQ+ people Monday in a statement recognizing National Coming Out Day, while also criticizing legislation that discriminates against the community."Today and every day, I want every member of the LGBTQ+ community to know that you are loved and accepted just the way you are—regardless of whether or not you've come out," Biden said.Elsewhere in the statement, the president said, "Despite the extraordinary progress our nation has made, our work to ensure the full promise of equality is not yet done.
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Pat Fideldy recognized by Friends of the Library

At the recent annual meeting of the Friends of the Grand Rapids Area Library Pat Fideldy received the Stand Up for Standout Library Friends Award from the Minnesota Association of Library Friends, an organization that recognizes and supports citizens who support libraries. When you ask Fideldy how she became involved...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

September 4-H Member and Volunteer Spotlight

Monthly in 2021, Itasca County 4-H spotlights current 4-H members and adult volunteers. September Youth Member spotlight: Ellie T. Ellie has been a 4-H member for 10 years. What is your favorite project or activity? “My favorite activity over the years has been showing livestock. I have made so many friends and had some great experiences in the livestock club.”
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
WSLS

Tell us your story for National Coming Out Day

Monday marks National Coming Out Day, and for many LGBTQ+ Americans, there are many reasons to celebrate their Pride. National Coming Out Day has been celebrated for 33 years now, and it’s an important reminder about just how far the queer community has come since earlier times. There was an entire generation of LGBTQ Americans who had to live inside the closet because of laws and discrimination.
meaws.com

Here’s what Biden said to mark National Coming Out Day

Despite the extraordinary progress our nation has made, our work to ensure the full promise of equality is not yet done. Anti-LGBTQ+ bills still proliferate in state legislatures.Bullying and harassment — particularly of young transgender Americans and LGBTQ+ people of color — still abounds, diminishing our national character.From acting on Day One to prevent and combat discrimination to enabling all qualified Americans – including transgender Americans – to serve their country in uniform, to defending the human rights of LGBTQ+ people around the world, my administration has been clear that we will continue to champion the dignity, equality, and wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ communityFrom defeating discriminatory bills to passing the Equality.
piratemedia1.com

ECU recognizes National Coming Out Day with Campus Event

The Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center at East Carolina University will host its annual National Coming Out Day event this week to celebrate National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11. Mark Rasdorf, senior associate director for the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center, said the idea for the event is to highlight visibility and pride not just on National Coming Out Day but every day.
