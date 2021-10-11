CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He was exhausted after three rounds, and that's not normal': Eddie Hearn alarmed by Deontay Wilder's poor stamina in the early rounds of his defeat by Tyson Fury in WBC world championship fight

By David Wood for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Eddie Hearn says it was not 'not normal' for Deontay Wilder to be exhausted in the early rounds of his title fight with Tyson Fury.

The American's lead trainer Malik Scott insisted on Monday that the 35-year-old has no plans to retire after being knocked out in the 11th round by Fury in a thrilling WBC world championship fight in Las Vegas.

But Anthony Joshua's promoter Hearn warned it will be difficult for Wilder to continue fighting at the top level as his 'legs were gone' by the third round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3Iw1_0cNy2BWc00
Bulked up Deontay Wilder looked sluggish and tired in the early rounds against Tyson Fury

He told iFL TV: 'His legs were gone after three rounds. It was only his heart and his power that kept him in the fight.

'Obviously, Fury caught him with a great shot and went down twice. The second one was nothing knockdown, but Fury was still all over the place.'

Wilder has weighed close to 219 lbs for most of his career but for the trilogy fight the 6'7″ fighter bulked up to 231 lbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294cXQ_0cNy2BWc00
Eddie Hearn has warned it will be difficult for Wilder to continue fighting at the top level

And Wilder looked sluggish and tired early on against Fury.

Hearn added: 'But Wilder could not stand up, he was exhausted after three rounds, and that's NOT normal. Some heavyweights have good tanks.

'Fury's tank is exceptional, but you can't just say, 'That's how he is.' You can't have a championship fight at any kind of pace if you can't stand up after three rounds.'

Wilders always exhausted in fights, only differences is fury was as tall, and weighs more, wilders use to pushing opponents around, which makes being exhausted a little easier to overcome, not so much when the opponent is bigger and boxes extremely better and can put his weight on you and push you around

