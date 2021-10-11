CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Bakkt crypto exchange partners with Google for payments

By Turner Wright
CoinTelegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsers who hold debit cards issued by cryptocurrency exchange Bakkt will be able to convert their crypto balances to make fiat payments using Google Pay. In an Friday announcement, Bakkt said it had partnered with Google to allow its users to purchase goods and services using Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies through the Google Pay wallet and payment system. In addition, Bakkt plans to build new analytics and geolocation functionality on its platform using Google Cloud tools. The exchange hopes that the features will expand loyalty redemption options “while providing Bakkt partners with valuable consumer behavior patterns.”

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Hathor Network partners with Simplex to offer fiat on-ramp and Visa integrated debit cards

Hathor Network joins the fintech world, integrating with Simplex and issuing Visa cards for its users. To empower both existing enthusiasts and our incoming user base, Hathor Labs is delighted to announce a partnership with Simplex to bring users new, seamless and secure ways to access the HTR coin, either by directly acquiring via Simplex or withdrawing earnings from HTR sales and spending funds anywhere in the world using a co-branded Visa debit card.
CREDITS & LOANS
CoinTelegraph

Half of unique active crypto wallets played a blockchain game in Q3

The number of crypto wallets participating in blockchain games has surged in recent months according to new research. According to DappRadar’s Q3 ‘Blockchain Game Report’, unique active wallets connected to gaming decentralized applications reached a total of 754,000 for the period. This represents almost half of the industry’s activity with the blockchain industry registering 1.54 million daily unique active wallets on average over the three-month period.
TECHNOLOGY
coinspeaker.com

Real Cost of Building with White-Label Crypto Exchange

Building an exchange would mean you are thoroughly familiar with all of the existing types of exchanges – centralized, decentralized, and peer-to-peer. But what are the steps to starting?. The advent of the internet ushered in a remarkable transition from paper to the digital world. Similarly, blockchain, the underlying technology...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

UWM Holdings completes crypto payment pilot program

• UWM accepted crypto payments in Stablecoins and other cryptos. • For now, the mortgage company is limited to using Bitcoin and Ethereum due to regulations. After a strong negotiation, the mortgage lender UWM has announced that they can accept crypto payments on their service. United Wholesale Mortgage plans to join the new technologies where Bitcoin and other decentralized currencies are known to many people.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Cryptocurrency#Bakkt Crypto Exchange#Fiat#Google Pay#Btc#Apple Pay
Cheddar News

Shopify Teams Up with Microsoft, Oracle to Launch Business Tools for Merchants

E-commerce company Shopify has teamed up with Microsoft and Oracle to help brands streamline business operations on the platform. The company is launching what it calls its Global Enterprise Resource Planning Program, allowing select enterprise resource planning partners to build direct integrations into the Shopify app store for the very first time. Shimona Mehta, managing director at Shopify, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
themreport.com

UWM Tests Crypto Mortgage Payments

United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) has announced that it successfully evaluated and accepted the first-ever cryptocurrency mortgage payment in September, and five more cryptocurrency mortgage payments in October from borrowers. These transactions were the first of their kind for UWM, as the company used these payments as model to better assess scaling cryptocurrency payments for consumers.
REAL ESTATE
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin-related altcoins surge as BTC ETF rumors spread across the sector

On Oct. 14, bulls flexed their muscles and showed their intent to push the price of Bitcoin (BTC) closer to its $65,900 all-time high. One reason for the move is the steady chatter about the possibility of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) being approved by the end of October. Data...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Google
thepaypers.com

Bakkt, Finastra make crypto available for community banks

US-based Bakkt has announced it will make its digital asset marketplace and wallet available through Finastra’s open developer platform and app store, FusionFabric.cloud. By adding Bakkt’s crypto platform to Finastra’s app, crypto will expand further into the mainstream as financial institutions offer their account holders access to the growing asset class without having to leave their existing trusted banking environment.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

x0swap – The stablecoin and CBDC swap

X0 network is launching an automated market making decentralized exchange called x0swap. x0swap is built and supported on multiple layer-one blockchains namely Binance Smart Chain, as well as layer-two Ethereum scaling solutions like Matic and xDAI. We will continue to add more layer-ones, as well as layer-two blockchains into our ecosystem as our user base grows. x0swap aims to be the liquidity and exchange platform that focuses on stablecoins and central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. Moreover, the network will leverage x0swap to provide interoperability between real-world economies with stablecoins across different blockchains, as well as integrating upcoming CBDC without a need for commonly accepted standardization.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Payment Giant Stripe To Start New Crypto Division

Multinational payment giant Stripe has announced that it is looking to hire engineers and designers for its new crypto team. The company, however, is not new to crypto. In 2014, Stripe became the first major payments company to support Bitcoin payments. But in 2018, the company shut down Bitcoin support due to high transaction fees and high processing times.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Polkadot to debut parachain auctions after governance vote

Polkadot has laid out a schedule to debut parachain auctions on Nov. 11 following unanimous approval from the blockchain’s on-chain governance council members. The news marks a landmark achievement, as it fulfills the final core technical element of the white paper published five years ago. Parachains are uniquely distinctive layer-one...
ECONOMY
inavateonthenet.net

Google Cloud partners with TeamViewer to deliver AR on Google Glass

TeamViewer, a provider of remote connectivity and workplace systems, has announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to bring its AR services to Google Cloud. Through this partnership, TeamViewer and Google Cloud are co-developing and co-marketing enterprise AR systems built on Google Cloud to better serve customer needs. The first...
SOFTWARE
CoinTelegraph

Binance continues push to become regulated crypto exchange with new hire

Crypto exchange giant Binance has hired Mark McGinness, former head of international relations at the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), as its chief regulatory liaison officer. According to an announcement issued on Thursday, Binance stated that McGinness will contribute to the company’s push toward better relations with regulatory bodies across...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Search for fiat alternative ‘perfectly reasonable,’ says StanChart CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies have a permanent role in financial markets, but other digital assets like central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) or nonfungible tokens (NFTs) could likely outperform crypto, according to Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters. Speaking at a Standard Chartered conference call, Winters echoed the “crypto is here...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Billionaires are backing Bitcoin over gold... but some say Ethereum is even better

Following JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s recent comments that Bitcoin (BTC) is worthless, two well-known billionaires have leaped to its defense — although both of them say Ether (ETH) has some even more desirable properties. During an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday, Barry Sternlicht, a co-founder of Starwood Capital...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy