Bakkt crypto exchange partners with Google for payments

X0 network is launching an automated market making decentralized exchange called x0swap. x0swap is built and supported on multiple layer-one blockchains namely Binance Smart Chain, as well as layer-two Ethereum scaling solutions like Matic and xDAI. We will continue to add more layer-ones, as well as layer-two blockchains into our ecosystem as our user base grows. x0swap aims to be the liquidity and exchange platform that focuses on stablecoins and central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. Moreover, the network will leverage x0swap to provide interoperability between real-world economies with stablecoins across different blockchains, as well as integrating upcoming CBDC without a need for commonly accepted standardization.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO