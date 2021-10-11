CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural gas prices hit a 13-year high last week, but they could go higher

Cover picture for the articleNina Fahy, head of North American natural gas at Energy Aspects, joins The Exchange with her outlook on natural gas. As the energy crisis plagues China and Europe, prices could still go higher, she tells Kelly Evans.

OilPrice.com

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported another week of crude oil inventory builds. This time, the build is extra large, at 5.213 million barrels for the week ending October 8, as U.S. crude inventories sit 66 million barrels below beginning of the year levels. Analyst expectations for the...
FOXBusiness

Gas prices hit 7-year high amid inflation woes, supply chain fears

Average gas prices have hit their highest rate in seven years amid rising inflation and supply chain issues as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to AAA's average gas price calculator, the national average cost of a regular gallon of gasoline hit $3.297 on Thursday, the highest since September 2014, when the average monthly cost hit $3.387.
Fortune

Explaining the sharp jump in gas prices—and why you should get used to shelling out an extra $600 per year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans flush with stimulus checks and fat savings amassed in the lockdown don't seem overly worried about what's amounting to a sizable, stealth hit to their family budgets. It's the recent jump in gasoline prices to levels not seen since late 2014, during the bad old days when OPEC reigned and crude stood at $100 a barrel-plus. Since the start of 2021, prices at the pump have surged an average of 35% to $3.27 a gallon in September. That's a leap of one-fifth versus the pre-COVID sticker for all of 2019. Ninety-percent of U.S. households regularly buy gas, and before the virus struck, the families that take to the road were spending around $3000 a year to fill the tanks. Folks returning to their old habits of vacationing and commuting-by-car will be paying as much as $600 a year more a for gas than just eighteen months ago.
abc12.com

DTE says natural gas customers will be shielded from rising prices this winter

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - DTE Energy says its natural gas customers won’t face dramatic price increases expected around the country this winter. Natural gas prices have doubled over the past few months to a seven-year high. The U.S. Department of Energy is predicting a 30% increase in natural gas prices this winter to the highest level since 2008-2009.
lngindustry.com

EIA: US natural gas prices to remain high this winter

US exports of LNG are establishing a record high this year, and the EIA expects them to set a new record high next year. It expects LNG exports to average 9.7 billion ft3/d this year (3.2 billion ft3/d more than the 2020 record high of 6.5 billion ft3/d and to exceed annual pipeline exports of natural gas for the first time. The y/y increase in LNG exports coincides with slight growth in US natural gas production. We expect US dry natural gas production to average 92.6 billion ft3/d this year, which is 1.1 billion ft3/d more than in 2020 but 0.3 billion ft3/d less than in 2019.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
The Independent

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures pull back from a nearly 7-year high, but hold above the key $80 mark

Oil futures declined on Wednesday, with U.S. prices falling back after settling a day earlier at a nearly seven-year high, but holding above the key $80 mark. Traders continued to weigh prospects for demand against a backdrop of tight energy supplies. "With airlines warning that the rise in energy costs may well hinder their recovery, prices are starting to slip over concerns about demand destruction," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery fell 20 cents, or nearly 0.3%, to settle at $80.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices on Tuesday settled at their highest since Oct. 30, 2014.
MarketWatch

EIA says U.S. household natural-gas heating costs to jump 30% this winter

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast that U.S. households that primarily use natural gas to heat their homes will likely spend an average of $746 this winter, which runs from October to March, up 30% from the amount they spent last winter. Natural-gas futures have more than doubled so far this year, with an energy shortage in Europe and Asia contributing to tight supplies for the fuel. The increase in natural gas expenditures "comes from both higher expected prices and higher expected consumption," the EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook report. Households that primarily use heating oil will spend an average $1,734, up 43% from last winter, the EIA said. Households that primarily use electricity to heat their homes will spend an average $1,268 this winter on electricity bills, up 6% from last winter, the EIA said, adding that nearly two-thirds of homes in the South heat primarily with electricity. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November natural gas traded at $5.408 per million British thermal units, down 9.7 cents, or 1.8%, in Wednesday dealings, but up more than 90% year to date, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

