NFL

CSC’s fantasy studs and duds from Week 5

By Canal Street Chronicles
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saints managed to overcome two first quarter turnovers and scoring two fourth quarter touchdowns to seal a victory over the Washington Football Team. Jameis Winston managed to to hit two long touchdown passes, one coming on a Hail Mary at the end of the half to Marquez Callaway. Alvin Kamara also turned in his best performance of the year, along with Marshon Lattimore locking down one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Terry McLaurin.

