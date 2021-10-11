Sage grouse studies find mixed results from hunting restrictions in West
CORVALLIS, Ore. – New research finds mixed results on the effects of hunting regulations on population growth of two species of sage grouse in western North America. The distribution and abundance of greater and Gunnion sage grouse species has steadily declined in the region over the last century. Conservation of the birds prompted research led by the Oregon State University Extension Service to determine whether hunting affects the birds’ population.centraloregondaily.com
Comments / 0