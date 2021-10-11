CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, CT

People Moves: TigerRisk Names Harbor Hill Solutions’ Kilduff to Head MGA Business; AXA XL Insurance Promotes Gittler to Lead Cyber & Technology, Americas

Insurance Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTigerRisk Names Former Harbor Hill Solutions CEO Kilduff to Head MGA Unit. TigerRisk Partners LLC, the Stamford, Conn.-based re/insurance broker, announced the appointment of Jim Kilduff to head up the company’s managing general agents (MGA) business. Kilduff has 17 years of experience in the reinsurance industry and over 20 years...

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Insurance#Axa Xl#Cyber Insurance#State Insurance#Head Mga Business#Lead Cyber Technology#Harbor Hill Solutions#Outdoorsy Insurance Group#Morgan White Group#Unique Capital Solutions#The University Of Alabama#Centers For Excellence#Americas Axa Xl Insurance#Cyber Claims#Aig
NBC News

CDC releases official guidance for upcoming holiday celebrations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans on Friday to celebrate upcoming holidays by taking basic safety measures against the Covid-19 pandemic that still plagues the nation. "Protect those not yet eligible for vaccination such as young children by getting yourself and other eligible people around them vaccinated,"...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy