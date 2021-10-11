People Moves: TigerRisk Names Harbor Hill Solutions’ Kilduff to Head MGA Business; AXA XL Insurance Promotes Gittler to Lead Cyber & Technology, Americas
TigerRisk Names Former Harbor Hill Solutions CEO Kilduff to Head MGA Unit. TigerRisk Partners LLC, the Stamford, Conn.-based re/insurance broker, announced the appointment of Jim Kilduff to head up the company’s managing general agents (MGA) business. Kilduff has 17 years of experience in the reinsurance industry and over 20 years...www.insurancejournal.com
