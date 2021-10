News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Diversifying the digital investment portfolio is possibly the biggest life-changing action one can take in 2021. New cryptocoin ICOs are coming in October such as SafeTitan and Antex. On top of this, there’s the new NFT Craze, like the horses of DeRace and music of 3LAU aka Justin Blau. However, the most stable form of earning by some accounts is crypto mining. As cryptocoins have become more used, so has the need for efficiency of their production. A solution for that demand is SpeekO, who’s officially launched their investment club to give anyone the opportunity to own cryptocurrency mines.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 20 HOURS AGO