Hays, KS

Peter James “Jim” Dinges

Hays Daily News
 5 days ago

Peter James "Jim" Dinges, 93, Hays, and longtime Schoenchen resident, died Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Via Christi Village. He was born July 1, 1928 in Schoenchen, the son of Peter and Katherine (Engel) Dinges. On August 9, 1948 he was united in marriage to LaVera Munsch at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Schoenchen, and they celebrated nearly 18 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on August 3, 1966. On May 26, 1972 he was united in marriage to Erma (Leiker) Gross at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Hays, and they celebrated 49 years of marriage. For many years he owned and operated Jim's Service Station in Schoenchen. He also worked as a golf course superintendent, state park superintendent, and maintained the St. Anthony Cemetery. Jim was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, and the Third Degree Knights of Columbus Council #4166, Schoenchen. He loved to fish, pheasant hunt, collect coins, and tinker in his garage. Jim enjoyed visiting with everyone.

Hays, KS
