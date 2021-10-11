Hopkinsville’s Preston White Crowned UK Homecoming King
Preston White, a senior at the University of Kentucky, was crowned the homecoming king Saturday during halftime of UK’s win over LSU. White is a senior and Global Scholar in the Gatton College of Business and Economics and Lewis Honors College seeking degrees in economics and finance. He is also working toward a minor in international business. Preston is the son of Jeff White and Holly Harrell and is an active member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and DanceBlue Morale Committee.www.wkdzradio.com
