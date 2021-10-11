Man dies in 2-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man died in a crash over the weekend on Interstate 80 in southern Omaha, police said. The crash happened Saturday night when two vehicles collided on I-80 near 72nd Street, killing 65-year-old Kevin Lafferty, of Omaha, according to police. Investigators said Lafferty’s Jeep clipped the corner of a sport utility vehicle as both vehicles were exiting the interstate just before 8 p.m., causing both to go out of control.