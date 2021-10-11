CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Investment Banks Believe In The Continuation Of The Bullish Trend In The Stock Market

By JustForex
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Last week, investors’ main focus was on US nonfarm payrolls data. The labor market statistics were disappointing. The US economy added only 194,000 jobs in September (490,000 expected). But despite such data, analysts are still confident that the Fed will start to reduce the quantitative easing (QE) program in November. Otherwise, the surge in inflation may just stop economic growth, which is already slowing down, and the decline in consumer expectations indicates that the US economy is in recession now. Treasury bond yields increased on Friday, with 10-year and 30-year notes reaching their highest levels since June, suggesting that funds and investors have concluded that the Federal Reserve’s schedule of asset purchases will probably not change, despite the weak labor market statistics. By Friday’s close, the S&P 500 index decreased by 0.19% (for the week +0.98%), the Dow Jones index decreased by 0.03% (for the week +1.26%), and the Nasdaq index lost 0.51% (for the week +0.6%).

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Wall Street banks set to profit again when Fed withdraws pandemic stimulus

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wall Street banks have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic-era trading boom, fueled by the Federal Reserve’s massive injection of cash into financial markets. With the central bank nearing the time when it will start winding down its asset purchases, banks are set to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionforex.com

Week Ahead: Will Risk-on Continue if there is Stronger Data this Week?

Last week was quiet as far as news was concerned, and the markets were left to themselves to act without an obvious catalyst. While the chatter was on higher US inflation and stronger bank earnings, markets seemed to brush them aside and buy “risky” assets. Is a November taper announcement priced in? One of those risky assets was Bitcoin, which is approaching all-time highs. This week, the theme is set to continue, with Inflation data due out from New Zealand, UK, Canada, and Japan, as well as global Flash PMIs. There will also be a data dump on Monday from China. Earnings season continues as the first of the FAANGs reports, NFLX, as well as other big names such as JNJ, TSLA, T, BX, INTC, and SNAP. Traders will be watching for revisions to forward guidance.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Investment Banks#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Dow Jones#White House#Southwest Airlines#European#British#German#French#Spanish#1 76#Italian
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Outperforms Ahead Of Q3 Inflation Data

While most have been willing to look at higher inflation as a phenomenon of the reopening and supply and labour bottlenecks, a sharp rise in energy prices is kicking inflation higher again and prompting second thoughts. The pain of the energy crises and rising prices is being felt most acutely...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US 100 Attempts A Bullish Reversal

The Nasdaq 100 rose as investors anticipate strong profit growth in the third quarter. The break above 14930 has prompted sellers to cover their positions, alleviating the bearish pressure in the process. The tech index has then secured support around 14600. A bullish close above the psychological level of 15000...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Gas Price
actionforex.com

Yen Selloff Looks Unstoppable as Global Stocks Surge

Yen’s selloff continues to look unstoppable as global markets are set to end the week on a strong note. Asian stocks are trading broadly higher following the solid rebound in the US overnight. Dollar is also weak, partly weighed down by the extended retreat in treasury yields, but Euro is not too far away. Commodity currencies are set to end the week as the strongest, and it’s just a matter of who’s among Loonie, Aussie and Kiwi would be the eventual winner.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD Remains Soft, Yet US Stockmarkets Rise

The USD remained rather stable but soft against its counterparts yesterday while US stockmarkets tended to gain substantially. On the other hand, gold’s price had some limited gains as well. It’s characteristic that all three main US indices gained as market participants saw past the inflationary worries for the US economy and tended to concentrate on the earnings season. The banking sector delivered strong results including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Citigroup, which beat market estimates. It should be noted that the weekly initial jobless claims figure dropped below the psychological barrier of 300k, reaching a new post pandemic low. Attention today turns to the NY Fed Manufacturing index for October, the US retail sales for September and the preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment for October.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Yen’s Race To The Bottom And Almost Euphoria In The US Stocks

The S&P500 index closed Thursday with the biggest gain in seven months, adding 1.7%. In a sharp move, the index managed to get back above the 50-day average and maintained its position above that line as of Friday morning. Traders should pay attention to the trading around this level, which...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

ETHUSD Spikes Above Bullish Flag As Longs Target 4,000

US stocks rose on Thursday as investors reflected on strong initial jobless claims numbers and corporate earnings. The Dow Jones added more than 515 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose by 71 and 245 points, respectively. Data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that the number of Americans filing for initial jobless claims declined to a post-pandemic low of 293k while the continuing claims dropped to 2.5 million. Meanwhile, companies like Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth Group, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Bank of America reported strong results.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

German economic institutions believe the German economy will reach normal industrial capacity by 2022. The German economy is expected to grow for 2.4% in 2021 and for 4.8% in 2022. ECB spokesman Ren claims that the Eurozone’s economic recovery is getting stronger and more resilient, but the ECB will maintain stimulus for some time.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Buy The Dip Friday

Buy the dip in everything should be the theme of the day in Asia after the FOMO gnomes of Wall Street spent their overnight session doing much the same thing. Market risk sentiment improved noticeably as US banking heavyweights rolled out a procession of strong earnings prints, weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell by much more than expected and US YoY and MoM headline and Core PPI rose by less than expected. Later in the session, the US Crude Inventories nudged the buy everything bulls along with official crude inventories leaping to 6.1 million barrels.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, Gold

EURUSD is pushing higher, extending gains from the previous session boosted by the risk on mood. Fewer than expected US jobless claims & solid banks earnings lifted sentiment capping USD. However central bank divergence remains a challenge for the pair with Fed set to start tapering, whilst ECB has refrained...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy