Investment Banks Believe In The Continuation Of The Bullish Trend In The Stock Market

Last week, investors’ main focus was on US nonfarm payrolls data. The labor market statistics were disappointing. The US economy added only 194,000 jobs in September (490,000 expected). But despite such data, analysts are still confident that the Fed will start to reduce the quantitative easing (QE) program in November. Otherwise, the surge in inflation may just stop economic growth, which is already slowing down, and the decline in consumer expectations indicates that the US economy is in recession now. Treasury bond yields increased on Friday, with 10-year and 30-year notes reaching their highest levels since June, suggesting that funds and investors have concluded that the Federal Reserve’s schedule of asset purchases will probably not change, despite the weak labor market statistics. By Friday’s close, the S&P 500 index decreased by 0.19% (for the week +0.98%), the Dow Jones index decreased by 0.03% (for the week +1.26%), and the Nasdaq index lost 0.51% (for the week +0.6%).