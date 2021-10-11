CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Taper Bets Alive And Well After NFP Miss

Cover picture for the articleTreasury yields keep climbing after big miss in US payrolls, pressuring stocks. Dollar mixed but steady, may get more direction from Fed and CPI data. Pound edges up as BoE flags rate hike again but EU row casts shadow. Is it still all systems go for Fed taper?. The much...

Yen Selloff Accelerated on Strong Energy and Commodity Rallies

Yen’s selloff accelerated rather steeply last week, on the back of surging commodity and energy prices. Dollar was also pressured this time, as treasury yields retreated and on late rally in stocks. Euro was not to far away, as pressured by selloff in crosses. On the other hand, commodity currencies ended broadly higher, as led by Kiwi and Aussie. Sterling was also strong as aided by increasing speculations of an early BoE rate hike.
Dollar rebounds in NY after initial losses on caution over Fed taper

The greenback surrendered its initial losses made in Asia and Europe on return of risk sentiment and ended the day little changed against majority of its peers on Thursday as investors remained cautious about when the Federal Reserve would begin tapering its asset purchases as well as the timing of interest rate hikes.
What Happens When the Fed Tapers?

What happens when the Fed tapers? That is the billion (or trillion) dollar question. Before we delve into the possible outcome(s) though, we must first understand what tapering means. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to zero in March 2020 to help bolster growth....
Global Growth May Slide As The Fed Tapers

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Bond yields and the dollar have been moving sharply higher of late as the market prepares for the Federal Reserve to wind down its bond-buying program. The anticipation for this change in monetary policy is sending rates on the shorter-dated maturities higher and the dollar along with it. However, the longer-dated maturities have seen their rates collapse in recent days, flattening the yield curve.
USD/JPY Remains Exemption To The Rule

The astonishing bull flattening trend on core bond markets continued yesterday, especially in Europe. German yields fell by 2.5 bps (2-yr) to 6.1 bps (30-yr). Bond gains on the US curve were less ebullient, but recall that the bond rally in the US started already on Tuesday whereas Europe only joined on Wednesday. Daily US yield changes varied between +0.2 bps (2-yr) and -2.5 bps (10-yr) with the belly of the curve outperforming the wings. The moves once again lacked clear-cut drivers, but was mainly inspired by lower real yields. If any, it suggests that any future tightening cycle will be short-lived as central bankers might face a balancing act between inflation fighting and supporting a potential growth slowdown. Equities rallied in lockstep with bonds while oil prices remain near recent highs. Main stock indices bounced up to 1.5% in Europe and over 1.5% in the US. Yesterday’s moves make a (technical) end to the end September/early October weakness and remind us that the buy-on-dip pattern still holds. Since the November 2020 vaccination rally, the EuroStoxx50 countered 6 corrections to the tune of 5%. We admit though that the recovery time is lengthening with each and every correction. The dollar didn’t really benefit from US Treasuries’ underperformance. EUR/USD is trying to make way above the 1.16 big figure. Recapturing 1.1664 would be a first signal that the September faint is over and that the technical picture could become somewhat more neutral. As for now, the euro doesn’t get any support whatsoever with the EUR/USD bounce mainly inspired by the dollar losing momentum. The trade-weighted greenback (DXY) returned to the 94 big figure after failing to take out 94.47/74 resistance. USD/JPY remains exemption to the rule. JPY up until two days ago proved vulnerable to the rising (real) yield environment. The Japanese currency failed to recover over the past two days though as bonds rallied in lockstep with stocks. USD/JPY trades above 114 for the first time since end 2018. The 2018 top (resistance) stands at 114.55. EUR/GBP in a technical move tested the downside of the EUR/GBP 0.8450/0.8719 trading range in place since April. A break didn’t occur with the pair currently changing hands around 0.8485. Today’s European and UK eco calendars are empty. The failed test might trigger some return action higher. The US eco calendar contains retail sales, the empire manufacturing business survey and University of Michigan consumer confidence. The focus in the data might gradually shift from focusing on price pressure to focusing on indications about (future) growth. Overall, we don’t expect them to be key for trading dynamics. We look out whether the slowdown of the bond rally in the US yesterday spills to Europe today with yields arriving at first technical support levels.
Unwinding Of Safe Haven Flows Dominates Sentiment

Unwinding of safe-haven assets occurs in session (equities and bond yields higher while USD and Yen retreat) as stagflation fears eased coupled by better corporate earnings. China said to ease banks mortgage limits through end of 2021. Regulators told some banks to accelerate loan approvals and renewals of RMBS applications (Note: Move seen as way to offset contagion concerns over Evergrande).
The US Dollar Is Sharply Unchanged

The dollar index finished almost unchanged at 94.00 overnight but that hide what was quite a choppy session. The index slumped to 93.75 intra-day as risk sentiment leapt higher in markets but retraced all those losses by the session end. With US data and earnings supporting investor sentiment for now, the dollar index looks vulnerable to more softness assuming no negative surprises this evening. The fact that it managed to finish unchanged overnight suggests that its yield-driven, taper-expectation strength remains intact. The dollar index could revisit the overnight lows at 93.75 today, but only a weekly close tonight under 93.50 suggests a deeper correction. Heavy speculative long US Dollar positioning in the futures markets is likely to limit gains today as nervous longs look to exit ahead of the weekend.
Strong Corporate Reports Support Growth Of US And European Indices

The US stock market closed yesterday in the green zone. Almost all sectors of the economy showed growth yesterday, but the biggest gains were in the health care, technology and industrial sectors. At the close of the NYSE, the Dow Jones index increased by 1.56%, hitting a one-month high; S&P 500 increased by 1.71% and NASDAQ added 1.73%.
Yen Still Plunges; Oil Heads Towards $82.00

Dollar index on mute today; US retail sales surprised. The dollar index is hovering around 94.00 today, following two red days; however, dollar/yen is heading sharply higher towards a fresh three-year high around 114.20 due to a weakened Japanese yen. US retail sales unexpectedly rose 0.7% for September versus an upwardly revised 0.9% the prior month. A dovish Bank of Japan and growing 2-year U.S.-Japan rate differentials continue to be important factors. US futures are suggesting another positive day, after strong earnings releases.
Stocks Extend Gains, Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rise

Wall Street looks set to open higher, building on strong gains from Thursday. Inflation fears appear to have eased. Retail unexpectedly rise. US stocks are set to open higher, building on strong gains in the previous session and boosted by better-than-expected retail sales. Retail sales rose by 0.7% MoM in September defying expectations of a decline. August’s number was also revised higher.
Sunset Market Commentary

There’s a new word in town: “shortflation”. ECB’s Villeroy described the current economic environment like that in a Bloomberg interview, resisting the increasingly popular idea of stagflation. The economy is still strong and robust, he argued, while inflation is mostly transitory. On the ECB’s bond buying, Villeroy said some of PEPP’s flexibility should be kept in the “virtual toolbox”, for example as a contingency option to be used in times of stress. This could be one of the features of the new ECB buying scheme it is due to announce at the December policy meeting. Villeroy’s comments followed ECB Wunsch’s earlier (see below) but were largely overlooked by markets since they came around the timing of US retail sales. Joe Sixpack spent more than expected in September. Headline sales advanced 0.7% m/m (vs -0.2% expected) and came on top of an upwardly revised 0.9% in August. The value of sales in all but two out of 13 categories rose. Core sales aka the control group (ex. car sales, building materials, gas stations, office supply stores, mobile homes and tobacco stores) rose a consensus-beating 0.8% m/m after an already stellar 2.6% last month. While strong on the face of it, some (justly) note that goods categories heavily outweigh services in the US series and say rising coronacases in August/September has shifted spending to the former, possibly distorting the image. Anyway, this nuance didn’t prevent US yields from extending their intraday rise and neither did a disappointing NY Empire Manufacturing (from 34.3 to 19.8). The curve bear steepens with the belly of the curve underperforming wings. Changes vary from 2.5 bps (2y) over 5.4 bps (10y) to 4.4 bps (30y). With today’s move included, the 10y managed to half weekly losses. The same holds (more or less) in Germany. The aggressive two-day bull flattening reversed. The 10y found support near the lower bound of the upward sloping trend channel and rises 3.1 bps. Other changes range from 1.6 bps (2y) to 5.1 bps (30y). Despite having declined more, European swap yields recover a bit less (0.6-3 bps). Equity sentiment is a bit less buoyant compared to yesterday. European stocks add >0.5% and Wall Street opens 0.3-0.7% higher. Solid earnings take investor’s minds off slowing growth and high inflation for the time being, even as commodities including oil do rise further (Brent +1%, nearing $85/barrel).
Sterling Powers Up While Yen Accelerates Lower, Dollar Shrugs Retail Sales

Sterling steals the show today breaking through key resistance levels the Japanese Yen, and a near term low against Euro too. Dollar is trying to strengthen against Euro and Swiss Franc on strong retail sales, but momentum is sluggish elsewhere. There is no change in the selloff in Yen, just some more accelerations. Aussie and Kiwi are firm and are both set to end the week as the best performers.
Fed minutes confirm tapering is a question on timing

US PPI inflation will add more input to the inflation picture. PPI prints have been high lately pointing to pipeline pressure on consumer inflation. US initial jobless claims is also due for release today. In Scandi, it is time for CPI inflation in Sweden (see below). The 60 second overview.
Fed poised to begin tapering as early as next month

The Federal Reserve is poised to begin phasing out its pandemic-era stimulus programme as early as next month and wrap up the process by mid-2022, as the economic recovery advances and more officials pencil in an interest rate rise next year. Minutes from the September meeting of the Federal Open...
