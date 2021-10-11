Dollar Dips Against Asian Currencies
Friday was a choppy session for currency markets with the US dollar on the back foot most of the day before staging a post-Non-Farm taper rally as US bond yields moved north. The dollar index finished just 0.10% lower at 94.10, edging to 94.08 in a dull Asian session. The dollar index is now back to the middle of its 93.50 to 94.50 range. Despite higher US bond yields, the technical picture suggests that resistance around 94.50 became more imposing after multiple forays were repelled ahead of it last week.www.actionforex.com
