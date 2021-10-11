Dollar Dips Against Asian Currencies

The USD weakened against a number of its counterparts yesterday as inflationary pressures within the US economy were reaffirmed by the release of the US CPI rates for September. It’s characteristic that the headline CPI rate on a year-on-year level ticked up reaching once again a 13-year high. On the other hand, the Fed September meeting minutes confirmed the Fed’s plans to actually start tapering the bank’s QE program this year and the tapering to be complete by mid-2022. US yields tended to decline and given the USD weakness; gold’s price found the chance to rise as the precious metal is also considered a hedging instrument against inflationary pressures. US stockmarkets marked some small gains yesterday and we expect fundamentals to continue to keep the interest of traders alive, albeit some attention is expected to also be placed on the release of the weekly initial jobless claims figure later today as well as the Fed policymakers which are scheduled to speak today.

