Dollar Dips Against Asian Currencies

Friday was a choppy session for currency markets with the US dollar on the back foot most of the day before staging a post-Non-Farm taper rally as US bond yields moved north. The dollar index finished just 0.10% lower at 94.10, edging to 94.08 in a dull Asian session. The dollar index is now back to the middle of its 93.50 to 94.50 range. Despite higher US bond yields, the technical picture suggests that resistance around 94.50 became more imposing after multiple forays were repelled ahead of it last week.

actionforex.com

Week Ahead: Rising Prices Raise Stakes for Rapid Rate Increases

Wall Street still remains upbeat despite growing an energy crisis that threatens the economic recovery, widespread price increases, and mixed economic data. It seems that inflation will remain elevated for a lot longer than the Fed imagined, but a rapid rate-hiking cycle will not translate into an immediate ending of negative real yields. If US real yields remain negative throughout next year, that should provide some underlying support for investing in equities. The focus will stay on energy prices, which should show continued pressure on energy producers to ramp up output as the colder months near. If energy costs seem poised to head much higher, the unbalanced global economic recovery could dent risk appetite and lead to some diverging market moves.
Reuters

Dollar dips in choppy trading as risk appetite improves

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly lower on Thursday in choppy trading, having erased most of its early session losses, as investors bet the Federal Reserve would begin tapering its asset purchases next month and attention turned to the timing of interest rate hikes. The greenback...
Reuters

Asian shares track U.S. peers higher; dollar gains on yen

HONG KONG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Asian shares advanced on Friday, warmed by the embers of a strong day on Wall Street which also supported risk-friendly currencies and hurt the safe-haven yen, though worries about the Chinese economy capped gains. Oil prices were also back testing new multi-year highs, a...
actionforex.com

The US Dollar Is Sharply Unchanged

The dollar index finished almost unchanged at 94.00 overnight but that hide what was quite a choppy session. The index slumped to 93.75 intra-day as risk sentiment leapt higher in markets but retraced all those losses by the session end. With US data and earnings supporting investor sentiment for now, the dollar index looks vulnerable to more softness assuming no negative surprises this evening. The fact that it managed to finish unchanged overnight suggests that its yield-driven, taper-expectation strength remains intact. The dollar index could revisit the overnight lows at 93.75 today, but only a weekly close tonight under 93.50 suggests a deeper correction. Heavy speculative long US Dollar positioning in the futures markets is likely to limit gains today as nervous longs look to exit ahead of the weekend.
theedgemarkets.com

Most Asian FX set for strong weekly gains as US dollar slips

BENGALURU (Oct 15): Most Asian currencies gained against the US dollar this week, as the greenback was headed for its first weekly loss in five after an improvement in risk appetite put a brake on the safe-haven currency's rally. Earlier this week, the US dollar touched a one-year high but...
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

German economic institutions believe the German economy will reach normal industrial capacity by 2022. The German economy is expected to grow for 2.4% in 2021 and for 4.8% in 2022. ECB spokesman Ren claims that the Eurozone’s economic recovery is getting stronger and more resilient, but the ECB will maintain stimulus for some time.
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Remains In Major Uptrend Above 113.00

USD/JPY started a steady increase above the 112.50 resistance zone. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 112.60 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD failed to clear the main 1.1650 resistance zone. The US Retail Sales could decline 0.2% in Sep 2021 (MoM). USD/JPY Technical Analysis. The US...
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, Gold

EURUSD is pushing higher, extending gains from the previous session boosted by the risk on mood. Fewer than expected US jobless claims & solid banks earnings lifted sentiment capping USD. However central bank divergence remains a challenge for the pair with Fed set to start tapering, whilst ECB has refrained...
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Outperforms Ahead Of Q3 Inflation Data

While most have been willing to look at higher inflation as a phenomenon of the reopening and supply and labour bottlenecks, a sharp rise in energy prices is kicking inflation higher again and prompting second thoughts. The pain of the energy crises and rising prices is being felt most acutely...
actionforex.com

Strong Corporate Reports Support Growth Of US And European Indices

The US stock market closed yesterday in the green zone. Almost all sectors of the economy showed growth yesterday, but the biggest gains were in the health care, technology and industrial sectors. At the close of the NYSE, the Dow Jones index increased by 1.56%, hitting a one-month high; S&P 500 increased by 1.71% and NASDAQ added 1.73%.
actionforex.com

What’s Next as Stagflation Risks Torment Markets?

The global economy is fighting a battle on multiple fronts. From paralyzed supply chains to an energy crisis that threatens Europe and Asia to a painful deleveraging in the Chinese real estate sector, there is a clear risk that growth slows down but inflation stays hot. This could spell some more trouble for stock markets as corporate profit margins get squeezed, while the winner might be the US dollar, which is shielded from the power crunch thanks to America’s energy independence.
theedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar on Thursday on improved buying momentum for the domestic unit. At 9.08am, the local note advanced to 4.1500/1530 versus the greenback from Wednesday's close of 4.1590/1610. ActivTrades trader Dyogenes Rodrigues Diniz said more than 75% of the Malaysian...
The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
actionforex.com

CAD, AUD, NZD Rise in Risk-on Markets, JPY Selling in Force

Commodity currencies rise broadly today on the back on risk-on sentiments. Major European indexes are trading up while US futures also point to higher open. Yen is extending recent broad based decline since though treasury yields are in retreat. Dollar and Euro are following as next weakest. Sterling and Swiss Franc are mixed, helped by buying against Euro, Dollar and Yen.
actionforex.com

NZ Dollar Soars, Breaks 70 Line

The New Zealand dollar has surged higher on Thursday and is currently trading at 0.7030, up 1.00% on the day. The currency has extended the previous day’s gains of 0.51%, as the US dollar finds itself in retreat mode. The US dollar index fell as low as 0.9376 today but...
actionforex.com

USD Weakens As Inflationary Pressures Confirmed

The USD weakened against a number of its counterparts yesterday as inflationary pressures within the US economy were reaffirmed by the release of the US CPI rates for September. It’s characteristic that the headline CPI rate on a year-on-year level ticked up reaching once again a 13-year high. On the other hand, the Fed September meeting minutes confirmed the Fed’s plans to actually start tapering the bank’s QE program this year and the tapering to be complete by mid-2022. US yields tended to decline and given the USD weakness; gold’s price found the chance to rise as the precious metal is also considered a hedging instrument against inflationary pressures. US stockmarkets marked some small gains yesterday and we expect fundamentals to continue to keep the interest of traders alive, albeit some attention is expected to also be placed on the release of the weekly initial jobless claims figure later today as well as the Fed policymakers which are scheduled to speak today.
actionforex.com

Inflation And FOMC Minutes Brought Back Demand For Risks

The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes. The market was near extremes in several major instruments and indices. First...
actionforex.com

US Dollar Index Outlook: Extended Pullback From One-Year High Warns Of Deeper Correction

The dollar extends lower on Thursday, following Wednesday’s 0.52% drop, with Wednesday’s close below 10DMA (94.14) and today’s drop through Fibo 23.6% of 91.92/94.55 upleg, generating initial reversal signal. After minor negative impact from downbeat US jobs data, which were seen as temporary, investors got disappointed after the minutes of...
