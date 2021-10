The curve flattening/correction in LT core bond yields that started in the US earlier this week continued. Since yesterday the move also spilled over to European bond markets. This catching up move was extended with force today. The repositioning still occurs mostly independent of eco data. Yesterday’s US inflation data maybe supported the trend, but nothing more than that. Investors apparently embrace a scenario that central bankers (especially the Fed and the BoE) might try reining in inflation by taking action sooner and in a more decisive way than expected until now. If successful, this might avoid the need for a more long-drawn hiking cycle further out. If successful! The combination of ongoing high inflation expectations and a setback in real yields suggests that CB’s ability to act might be complicated by lower growth further down the road. It will take time for bond markets to sort out this complex matrix. US yields apparently found a new short-term equilibrium. Yields changes are less than 2 bp across the curve. At 1.53%, the uptrend in the US 10-y yield shows cracks but isn’t really broken yet. A beak below 1.45% would suggest a more profound change in sentiment. We’re not that far yet. Regarding today’s eco data, US jobless claims declined below the 300k barrier for the first time post corona (293k). US (core) PPI was softer than expected. EMU yields continued their catching up move with German yields declining between 0.7 bp (2 bp) and 5.1 bp (10-y). The correction is still modest given the protracted rise since mid-August. The uptrend in the 10-y EMU swap still remains intact (see graph 2 infra). Today, comments from several ECB members including Knot, Lagarde and Rehn only illustrated the division within the MPC on the ‘temporary inflation narrative’. The decline in yields still has the power to revive equity sentiment. European equities are gaining 1.0%/1.5%. US indices also opened about 1.0% higher. The oil price holding near recent peak levels (brent $84/b) at this stage is no obstacle.

