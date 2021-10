Milton Dougherty, past president of the Candor Historical Society, was presented a plaque of appreciation at the Sept. 29, Historical Society Talk, for his twenty-two years serving as president. Dougherty was one of the initial members of the Candor History Group when it started in 1996. A year later, the Candor Historical Society was formed, and he was elected to serve as the first Secretary, and served in that capacity until June 1999, when he was elected President.

