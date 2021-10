Sally Rooney has confirmed that she turned down an Israeli publisher’s request to print a Hebrew translation of her latest book due to her stance on the Palestine conflict. In a statement, the bestselling author said that the Hebrew-language translation rights to Beautiful World, Where Are You are still available, and she would be “pleased” and “proud” to have the translated novel published in a way that was “compliant with the BDS movement’s institutional boycott guidelines”.Israel-based publisher Modan had published translations of Rooney’s previous two novels, Normal People and Conversations With Friends, but told press yesterday that their request to...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO