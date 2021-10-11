CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New World Players Are Reportedly Mass Reporting Others to Get them Autobanned

mmorpg.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith New World, Amazon has a successful game on its hands, but with any launch, the community will manage to find issues that could use a little attention. There are allegations from the community that if you mass report someone in the game, bots can, and will, sometimes auto-ban that player. With mass bans happening, sometimes wars are won, in an abuse of the system. Amazon has claimed that they do not use bots,

