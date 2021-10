Bangladesh wants to build another nuclear power plant after its first one is completed, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said yesterday as work at the Rooppur plant reached a critical milestone. "If we are able to build another nuclear power plant, we will no longer face a power crisis," she said after inaugurating the installation of the reactor pressure vessel at Rooppur 1. Hasina's words were reported by the country's official news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha after a briefing from her press secretary Ihsanul Karim on a meeting with Rosatom head Alexey Likhachov.

